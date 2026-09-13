Warriors Trade for Devin Booker in Blockbuster Proposal After New Report

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly targeting Devin Booker after striking out on Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James, hoping to secure Stephen Curry a new co-star for another title run.

One intriguing Warriors trade idea doing the rounds would require help from a third team, namely the Milwaukee Bucks, to get Booker to the Bay Area.

Warriors Trade Idea Lands Devin Booker

Warriors would receive: Devin Booker, Kevin Porter Jr.

Suns would receive: Jimmy Butler III, Yaxel Lendeborg, 2027 first-round pick (via GSW), 2029 first-round pick (via GSW), 2031 first-round pick (via GSW), first-round pick swaps in 2028 and 2032 (PHX right to swap)

Bucks would receive: Koa Peat, Ryan Dunn, Oso Ighodaro

Why the Warriors Do It

Giving up three unprotected first-round picks, two pick swaps and promising rookie Yaxel Lendeborg sounds like a steep asking price for Booker, who has not made an All-NBA Team since 2024 and isn’t exactly viewed as a top-15 player anymore. However, the Warriors are desperate and know well that the 38-year-old Stephen Curry has perhaps one or two more years left as a top-10 player in the league.

Booker, who excels both on and off the ball, would be a good stylistic fit in Golden State. Furthermore, he has ample experience playing under Steve Kerr on Team USA.

“I think the Warriors like him too much, if you ask me. But they love him. Steve loves him,” insider Tim Kawakami said on the “Plus Minus” podcast recently.

“Booker loved playing for Steve. If that plays out in a poor way, they’ve traded every draft pick. How do they get draft picks back? How do they restart? I know the Warriors would be first in line saying, ‘we got three first round picks we can give you.’”

Why the Suns Do It

The Jordan Ott-led Suns were one of the biggest surprises last season, finishing with a respectable 45-37 record and qualifying for the playoffs. However, they are not really expected to compete for a title in the mighty Western Conference featuring the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This hypothetical trade would enable them to continue their rebuild under prospective All-Star Jalen Green, offseason acquisition Miles Bridges and second-year big man Khaman Maluach, along with a vast haul of incoming draft assets. Furthermore, Yaxel Lendeborg would be an excellent fit on the Suns after flashing star potential during the Las Vegas Summer League. The Warriors can also sweeten the pot by adding Brandin Podziemski, but such a deal would have to wait until after the February trade deadline when the Suns would be eligible to move Mark Williams and Collin Gillespie.

The Suns must eventually face the reality that the Devin Booker era won’t last forever. While he is signed through 2029-30, another season outside of title contention could easily prompt the 29-year-old star to request a trade — a familiar trend in today’s NBA.