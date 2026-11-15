Warriors Proposed to Land Evan Mobley in Mega 3-Team Trade

The Golden State Warriors have defied preseason expectations with an 8-5 start, positioning themselves as buyers ahead of the trade deadline. Among the blockbuster targets circulating in fan discourse is Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Evan Mobley, the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year.

A three-team Warriors trade idea doing the rounds involves a lot of moving parts and a third team, bringing Mobley to the Bay Area franchise. In the deal, Golden State would send two unprotected firsts to Cleveland and a pick swap to the Brooklyn Nets.

Warriors Trade Idea Lands Evan Mobley

Warriors would receive: Evan Mobley

Cavaliers would receive: Draymond Green, Day’Ron Sharpe, Keon Ellis, 2027 and 2030 unprotected first-round picks (via GSW)

Nets would receive: Kristaps Porzingis, Gui Santos, 2029 pick swap (via GSW)

The hypothetical trade can only go down after Dec. 15, when trade restrictions lift on Draymond Green, Day’Ron Sharpe and Keon Ellis.

Why the Warriors Do It

In Mobley, 25, and Yaxel Lendeborg, 24, secure their future franchise co-stars to pair with Stephen Curry, giving the sharpshooter one last shot at a fifth NBA championship.

Golden State has hoarded its war chest of draft assets for years, viewing only Giannis Antetokounmpo as worthy of such a massive haul. However, a young superstar like Mobley should clear that bar — especially with Curry turning 39 in March and the Warriors needing to make a win-now move.

After the trade, the Warriors will remain $2.55M under the second apron.

Why the Cavaliers Do It

Cleveland has treated Mobley as untouchable in recent years, reportedly even refusing to include him in trade talks for Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer. However, with one of the league’s most expensive rosters struggling just to stay around .500, a scenario in which the Cavaliers blow things up is no longer out of the question.

This hypothetical trade keeps the Cavaliers $2.04M under the first apron while essentially handing them three expiring contracts. Draymond Green ($27.6M) comes off the books next summer; Cleveland can decline Day’Ron Sharpe’s $10M team option and Keon Ellis ($9M mutual option) doesn’t have to be a long-term piece either.

In the meantime, Green could be the exact veteran presence Cleveland needs alongside Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Peyton Watson and Jarrett Allen to finally get over the playoff hump. And if the experiment falls flat, the Cavaliers still come out ahead by shedding significant salary and recouping two unprotected first-round picks.

Why the Nets Do It

Brooklyn absorbs Porzingis’ contract knowing only $5M of his salary is guaranteed next season. Meanwhile, 24-year-old Gui Santos — locked into a team-friendly three-year, $15M deal through 2028-29 — offers an intriguing addition to their young core.

On top of a potentially valuable pick swap for their trouble, moving Sharpe and Ellis clears valuable minutes for the Nets’ youth movement.