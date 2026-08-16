Warriors Proposed to Land Jakob Poeltl in Massive 4-Team Trade

The Golden State Warriors could use some size. Last season, Steve Kerr’s team finished 22nd in rebounding (42.1 per game), 26th in blocked shots (4.2 per game) and 17th in opponent paint points allowed (50.6).

Even more concerningly, the Warriors ranked 26th in paint points scored, amassing only 45 points per game in the interior.

Based on their offseason moves, the Warriors are not projected to improve in any of those categories. Unless they trade for a legit 7-footer. A Warriors trade idea doing the rounds would land Golden State Jakob Poeltl as part of a four-team transaction.

Warriors Trade Idea Lands Jakob Poeltl

Warriors would receive: Jakob Poeltl

Timberwolves would receive R.J. Barrett

Raptors would receive: John Collins, Kevin Huerter, Ayo Dosunmu

Pistons would receive: Kristaps Porzingis, Donte DiVincenzo

The big caveat here is the hypothetical Warriors trade can’t be executed until after Dec. 15, when the trade restriction expires on newly signed players. This offseason, Kristaps Porzingis signed a two-year, $40M extension with the Warriors, while John Collins inked a three-year, $51M deal to sign with the Detroit Pistons. Elsewhere, Ayo Dosunmu signed a five-year, $112M deal to stay with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Why the Warriors Do It

During their golden era between 2015 and 2022, the Golden State Warriors ran the fewest ball screens / pick-and-roll plays of any team in the league, given that their offense was focused on a lot of off-ball pindowns and misdirections. However, Kerr has been forced to adjust his offense in recent years, with Draymond Green and Stephen Curry running a lot of traditional pick-and-roll action. A big part of that change has been rooted in the departures of off-ball threats like Klay Thompson and the aging roster that is no longer able to keep pace with Curry’s frenetic movements.

Poeltl, one of the best screeners in the league, could prove invaluable in helping Curry get quality off-the-dribble looks. As highlighted by The Athletic’s Esfandiar Baraheni, the Raptors big man was a top-5 screener in the league last season, and did a great job protecting the rim alongside Collin Murray-Boyles.

“Jakob was still a top 5 screener in the sport last season despite the injuries and that’s an essential skill for the Raptors. That + his finishing will pair really well + CMB as a different look on D,” Baraheni wrote on X after the end of the season.

Jakob was still a top 5 screener in the sport last season despite the injuries and that’s an essential skill for the Raptors. That + his finishing will pair really well + CMB as a different look on D. Don’t think Turner’s shooting is as valuable and his contract is just 1 year… https://t.co/zrg88JxknQ — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) July 2, 2026

Why the Timberwolves Do It

It’s hard to foresee the Timberwolves giving up on Dosunmu after the dynamic guard showed out during the playoffs and earned himself a massive contract. However, from a basketball sense, Minnesota may be compelled to add another quality shot creator like R.J. Barrett to pair with Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball.

Barrett has also evolved his game into more of an off-ball threat recently after being dubbed as a ball hog in his early years. Pairing Barrett and Jaden McDaniels on the wings would give the Timberwolves a lot of positional size, especially with Rudy Gobert manning the paint. The Toronto native may be the exact piece that pushes the Timberwolves over the top and into their first-ever NBA Finals.