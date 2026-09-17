Warriors Proposed to Trade Jimmy Butler for 2-Time All-Star, 2 Sharpshooters

The current iteration of the Golden State Warriors enters its “Last Dance” season in 2026-27 with Jimmy Butler III and Draymond Green on expiring contracts, and Stephen Curry a prospective free agent next year.

While Curry is expected to remain with the Bay Area franchise, the Warriors may let Butler and Green walk to open cap space to facilitate a major roster overhaul in 2027.

The Warriors have an opportunity to fast-track their rebuild. As part of a Warriors trade proposal, the franchise would receive two-time All-Star Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and Max Strus in exchange for the injured Jimmy Butler III and Moses Moody.

Warriors Trade Idea Overhauls Roster

Warriors would receive: Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, Max Strus

Clippers would receive: Jimmy Butler III, Moses Moody

Why the Warriors Do It

Unfortunately for the Warriors, the idea of giving their Big 3 one last shot at competing for a title appears bleak due to injuries. Butler, recovering from an ACL tear, is not expected to return until January or February. And when he does, the 37-year-old will likely be a shell of his former six-time All-Star self. Moody is also set to be sidelined for the first half of the season recovering from a ruptured left patellar tendon.

The Warriors have nothing to lose by taking a chance on Ingram, Dick and Strus. The latter two project as great fits on the Warriors due to their ability to come off screens and shoot. And if they don’t work out, the Warriors can simply let them walk next year as both players are on expiring deals. Ingram has a $41M player option for 2027-28 which he may choose to decline to test the free-agency waters.

As such, there’s a good chance that all three incoming players come off the books next year, ensuring the Golden State’s 2027 plans remain unfettered.

In the meantime, the Warriors will get three quality contributors to help Curry, Draymond Green, rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, Kristaps Porzingis and others to remain a competitive outfit and possibly even fight for a top-5 seed in the West.

Why the Clippers Do It

The Clippers are in disarray after the fall out of the salary cap circumvention scandal. It doesn’t make sense for them to keep Ingram and Dick on the roster, and even a veteran like Strus, who’d be better off playing for a playoff team.

This hypothetical Warriors trade idea allows the Clippers to unleash new franchise star Keaton Wagler and point guard Darius Garland, while hoping for a decent draft pick in 2027 (which they don’t control due to the swap situation with the Thunder).

They can potentially shut down Butler and Moody for the entire season. Butler will come off the books next year, while a returning Moody will have only one year left on his cap friendly three-year, $37M deal. When he returns, the 24-year-old Moody could also prove to be a good fit on the Clippers as he fits their timeline of youngsters.