Warriors Trade Pitch Sends Jimmy Butler to Surprising Team for 3-Time All-Star

The Golden State Warriors cannot afford to waste another season of Stephen Curry’s closing championship window. Curry is entering the final year of his contract, Jimmy Butler is rehabilitating a torn ACL and the Western Conference continues to get younger.

A hypothetical three-team trade for Domantas Sabonis would give Golden State another All-Star without exhausting the assets it may need for a bigger swing later.

Golden State Warriors receive: Domantas Sabonis

Sacramento Kings receive: Patrick Williams, Isaac Okoro, Jalen Smith, Tre Jones, Golden State’s 2032 first-round pick, top-10 protected, Chicago’s 2032 first-round pick, protected Nos. 1-20

Chicago Bulls receive: Jimmy Butler

The proposed picks could convert into second-rounders if they do not convey. This is a trade concept, not a reported negotiation.

Why Each Team Could Consider It

Golden State would exchange Butler’s $56.8 million expiring contract for Sabonis’ $45.5 million salary, reducing its payroll by more than $11 million.

Sacramento would turn one expensive veteran into four younger players and two protected first-round picks. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Kings want positive value for Sabonis, who changed representation and is seeking another extension.

Chicago’s incentive would be longer-term financial flexibility.

The Bulls would add approximately $9.6 million in salary this season, but Butler’s contract would expire next summer. More importantly, Chicago would escape the final $36 million owed to Williams over the following two seasons.

That would create greater flexibility to construct the roster around Caleb Wilson, Matas Buzelis and Chicago’s other young players. Butler could also mentor Wilson, the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft, while completing his rehabilitation.

Butler would provide a demanding veteran voice with experience playing meaningful postseason basketball. His preparation and ability to read NBA defenses could benefit Wilson, a 19-year-old forward expected to become a centerpiece of Chicago’s rebuild.

The Bulls’ first must be heavily protected because they should not risk a premium selection merely to clear Williams’ contract.

Porziņģis-Sabonis Frontcourt Could Work

Sabonis would give Curry an elite screener, rebounder and dribble-handoff partner. The three-time All-Star can initiate offense from the elbows and punish smaller defenders around the basket.

His fit becomes more compelling with Kristaps Porziņģis remaining in Golden State.

Porziņģis’ perimeter shooting would pull opposing centers away from the paint, opening space for Sabonis. On defense, the 7-foot-2 Porziņģis could provide the rim protection Sabonis lacks. Sabonis would absorb much of the physical rebounding burden that has contributed to Porziņģis’ durability concerns.

Draymond Green could move to the bench, organize the second unit and continue closing games when matchups demand his defense.

Sabonis has two guaranteed seasons worth approximately $94 million remaining. Golden State would need assurances about his extension expectations before proceeding.

Warriors Preserve Trey Murphy Ammunition

The trade would leave the Warriors with Porziņģis, Moses Moody, extension-eligible Brandin Podziemski and most of their premium draft capital.

That matters if Trey Murphy III eventually becomes available.

Murphy is not presently on the market, but Golden State and New Orleans held trade discussions before the 2026 draft. Another disappointing Pelicans season could prompt New Orleans to reconsider its direction.

The Warriors could then assemble an offer around Porziņģis, Podziemski and multiple first-round picks. Until then, a Porziņģis-Sabonis frontcourt would give Curry a complementary combination of size, shooting, passing and rebounding without eliminating Golden State’s path to another blockbuster.