Warriors Proposed to Flip Jimmy Butler for 3 Vets in Mega Trade

Veteran swingman Jimmy Butler III is reportedly determined to return from his ACL injury as early as Christmas. And even if he does, the Golden State Warriors will likely get a compromised version of the six-time All-Star, putting the onus on a 38-year-old Stephen Curry to once again carry them to the playoffs.

The Warriors may be better off flipping Butler’s expiring $56.8M salary for three players who can help them right away. Enter the Dallas Mavericks and their array of veterans who are reportedly available in the trade market.

Warriors Trade Idea Flips Jimmy Butler

Warriors would receive: Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington

Mavericks would receive: Jimmy Butler

If the Warriors feel compelled, they can attach one of their three tradeable first-round picks to sweeten the pot. However, that may not be necessary, as the Warriors are the team taking the bigger risk here by absorbing the long-term contracts of Gafford and Washington, while the Mavericks will clear nearly $60M off the books next summer.

Why the Warriors Do It

The Warriors are reportedly treating the 2026-27 season as a “gap year” — a surprising decision given that Stephen Curry turns 39 in March and won’t have too many more chances to pursue a championship. If the Warriors change their stance, showing some urgency by moving on from Butler would make sense, as his diminished play is unlikely to help them return to postseason contention.

The move will definitely give the Warriors a lot of depth, with P.J. Washington — one of the NBA’s best 3-and-D wings — seamlessly slotting into the role of starting small forward next to the Splash Brothers, Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis. In Daniel Gafford, rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Will Richard, Al Horford and Gui Santos, the Warriors would pack some serious bench depth as well.

Again, taking on the multi-year deals of Washington and Gafford carries some risk, potentially disrupting Golden State’s ambitious plans for 2027. However, both players—key contributors to the Dallas Mavericks’ 2024 Finals run—are young enough to offer the Warriors both immediate help and long-term stability. Furthermore, if young prospects like Lendeborg and Richard develop into starting roles, Golden State can always flip either veteran for future assets.

Why the Mavericks Do It

Taking on Jimmy Butler’s expiring contract allows Dallas to offload the multi-year deals of Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington, clearing long-term cap space around Cooper Flagg and their young core. With Butler expected to miss the first half of the 2026–27 season, he won’t steal minutes or usage from Flagg. Plus, possibly netting a first-round pick from the Warriors will add to their growing chest of draft assets.

Per multiple reports, the Mavericks are keen to move on from both Washington and Gafford, seeking at least one first-round pick each for both veterans. While Washington is owed $88M through the 2029-30 season, Gafford is owed $54M through 2028-29.