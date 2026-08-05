Warriors Proposed to Reunite With Klay Thompson, Add 2 Vets in Mega Trade

Four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson may still be a member of the Dallas Mavericks, but his heart is set on a Golden State Warriors reunion.

The former Splash Brother made that much clear during last month’s Fanatics Fest.

When a fan confessed how much they missed seeing him in a Warriors uniform, Thompson simply replied, “Never say never.” He took a step further by seemingly urging the Bay Area franchise to bring him via a trade.

“Shoot, I don’t know. I’ve got one year left on my deal. It would be nice to end it in Golden State,” Thompson said last month.

An intriguing Warriors trade concept doing the rounds would reunite Klay Thompson with Stephen Curry, while also bringing two veterans with NBA Finals experience to Golden State: P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford.

Warriors Trade Idea Lands Klay Thompson

Warriors would receive: Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford

Mavericks would receive: Jimmy Butler, 2027 first-round pick (via GSW), 2028 first-round pick swap (DAL right to swap)

The trade idea comes amid reports that the Mavericks are seeking at least one first-round pick each for Gafford and Washington, both of whom are signed for the long haul. The Warriors, who have up to three tradeable firsts, don’t need to meet that asking price due to the limited market for the veterans midway through the offseason.

Why the Warriors Do It

Beyond mere nostalgia, this move keeps the Warriors competitive and firmly in the playoff picture next season. PJ Washington—one of the NBA’s premier 3-and-D wings—would slot seamlessly into the starting lineup alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis. With Daniel Gafford, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Yaxel Lendeborg and Will Richard anchoring the second unit, alongside Al Horford and Gui Santos, Golden State would boast serious depth.

Swapping Jimmy Butler’s expiring contract for the multi-year deals of Washington and Gafford (both locked up through at least 2029) carries some financial risk. However, both players are still young enough to offer immediate, long-term stability. Plus, their reasonable deals double as tradeable assets whenever young prospects like Lendeborg and Richard are ready to step into starting roles.

Why the Mavericks Do It

The rationale is simple: it’s a classic salary dump. Taking on Jimmy Butler’s expiring contract allows the Mavericks to offload two multi-year deals while giving their promising young core—anchored by Cooper Flagg, Morez Johnson Jr., Dereck Lively II, John Poulakidas, Moussa Cisse, and recent acquisition Zaccharie Risacher—room to grow. Insiders indicate Dallas is already actively shopping Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington to clear long-term cap space specifically for the Flagg era.

Butler’s expected absence during the first half of the 2026–27 season also works in Dallas’s favor, ensuring he won’t steal the spotlight from Flagg or the rest of the young roster. With Dallas seeking at least a first-round pick for Gafford, a deal with the Warriors fulfills their draft capital demands while shedding two long-term commitments—making it a potential win-win for both franchises.