Warriors Proposed to Trade for Klay Thompson, Two Other Mavericks Veterans

The Golden State Warriors and Klay Thompson seem destined to reunite at some point in the near future.

Thompson himself said, “Never say never” when a fan told him that he missed watching him in a Warriors uniform during the Fanatics Fest.

The legendary sharpshooter went one step further and seemingly urged the Warriors to trade for him during the final year of his contract.

“Shoot, I don’t know. I’ve got one year left on my deal. It would be nice to end it in Golden State,” Thompson said.

The following Warriors trade idea would help the franchise not only reunite the Splash Brothers, but also add two seasoned veterans with NBA Finals experience.

Warriors Trade Pitch for Klay Thompson

Warriors would receive: P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, Klay Thompson

Mavericks would receive: Jimmy Butler, 2029 first-round pick (via GSW)

Why the Warriors Do It

This isn’t just about nostalgia, but a move that can help the Warriors remain relevant and contend for a playoff spot next year. Washington, one of the best 3-and-D wings in the league, could slide in nicely as the starting small forward next to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kristpas Porzingis, with Daniel Gafford, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Yaxel Lendeborg and Will Richard coming off the bench. Add Al Horford and Gui Santos, and Golden State would have an even deeper bench.

Some would contend that it’s risky for the Warriors to flip Jimmy Butler’s expiring deal for two long-term deals — both Washington and Gafford are signed through at least 2029. However, the redeeming factor is that both players are relatively young and can be steady contributors to the Warriors for at least a few seasons. Furthermore, their contracts won’t be very hard to flip for other assets in the future as and when the likes of Lendeborg and Richard ascend to starting roles.

Why the Mavericks Do It

A very simple reason: Salary dumps.

The Mavericks would be dumping two long-term contracts for Butler’s expiring salary, while continuing to empower their budding young core of Cooper Flagg, Morez Johnson Jr., Dereck Lively II, John Poulakidas, Moussa Cisse and the recently-acquired Zaccharie Risacher. In fact, several insiders have suggested that the Mavericks are openly shopping both Gafford and Washington to clear their books for the Flagg era.

It also helps that Butler, who is expected to miss the first half of the 2026-27 season, won’t take any of the shine away from Flagg and the rest of the Mavs core.

The Mavericks are reportedly seeking at least one first-round pick in exchange for Gafford. The aforementioned Warriors trade meets their asking price, while also helping them dump two long-term salaries. It may be a win-win situation.