Warriors Advised To Trade Kristaps Porzingis For Former Player

The Golden State Warriors are trying to figure out a path towards trading center Kristaps Porzingis. NBA fans are confused over Porzingis’ playing status since he’s ruled out indefinitely with an unknown illness. Rumors have circulated about Golden State looking to trade Porzingis’ salary to a team that doesn’t mind adding the dead contract space. Porzingis could return later this season, but there’s zero proof that he will play again.

NBA insider Brett Siegel pitched a trade idea for a former Warriors center:

“As far as potential teams to be in the mix for a Porzingis trade, keep a close eye on the Grizzlies. This is a rebuilding team in the Western Conference with a lead executive in Zach Kleiman, who has already proven he’s always willing to take on contracts for future first-round picks. This offseason, Memphis did sign Quinten Post to a three-year, $30 million offer sheet that the Warriors didn’t match, and the final two years of his deal are non-guaranteed. Perhaps there is some type of deal the Warriors could make to bring Post back in favor of Porzingis once he becomes trade-eligible in December.”

Siegel revealed that the Memphis Grizzlies are one of the few teams who would have interest in Porzingis. However, the trade would require Golden State to bring back Post as the starting center. Warriors’ management let Post leave in free agency due to believing he wasn’t worth the money he received.

Why Warriors Would Do This Kristaps Porzingis Trade

The big issue for Golden State is that most teams have no interest in trading for a player who may never be able to play again. Losing teams like the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks don’t have full control over their draft pick to give up talent.

Tanking has also changed to see very few teams hoping to lose since the bottom spots can hurt their draft chances. Memphis is among the rare teams who can afford a bad contract since they are fully rebuilding around younger talents Cameron Boozer and Zach Edey.

The Warriors will have to take what they can get, and the Grizzlies are a team who likes to take on salary. A draft pick or young prospect may be needed from such a trade to get back Post who would split center minutes with Al Horford.

Warriors Would Barely Improve From Trade

Siegel did reference that the trade could be problematic since the Warriors don’t fully believe in Post. Head coach Steve Kerr wanted Post to be the starting center last season, but they acquired Porzingis from the Atlanta Hawks due to his poor play.

Post was a below average defender and struggled to fit into the offense, despite Kerr loving his outside shooting. The same issues would likely arise to continue forcing Draymond Green in the starting center spot.

Golden State clearly needs more help, but it remains unlikely that a Porzingis trade will get them any valuable players back. Stephen Curry will be forced to continue carrying this lackluster roster through another disappointing regular season.