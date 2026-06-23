Warriors Could Trade No. 11 Pick as New Draft Plans Emerge

The Golden State Warriors are entering the NBA Draft with flexibility at the forefront of their plans.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Warriors have actively explored multiple scenarios involving the No. 11 overall pick, including trading down with the Charlotte Hornets and using the selection as part of discussions for New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III.

The activity underscores Golden State’s determination to maximize what could be the final championship window of Stephen Curry’s career.

“The Warriors are keeping all options open heading into the draft with their No. 11 pick,” Scotto wrote Tuesday.

League sources told HoopsHype that Golden State has discussed a potential trade with Charlotte that would send the No. 11 pick to the Hornets in exchange for Nos. 14 and 18, contingent on certain players remaining on the board.

Charlotte has reportedly signaled a willingness to move up in the draft, with rival executives wondering whether the Hornets are attempting to leapfrog Oklahoma City for a specific prospect.

For the Warriors, such a move could provide additional flexibility while maintaining the opportunity to add an immediate contributor.

Trey Murphy III Remains a Top Trade Target

Golden State has also remained active in its pursuit of Murphy, one of the NBA’s most coveted two-way wings.

According to Scotto, the Warriors and Pelicans have discussed concepts involving the No. 11 pick as New Orleans explores moving into the lottery.

The Pelicans are reportedly targeting a prospect and have been linked to Duke forward Nate Ament as one possible candidate.

The renewed discussions build on Golden State’s longstanding interest in Murphy.

Before the trade deadline, the Warriors were among several teams that contacted New Orleans to inquire about the 25-year-old wing. Previous reports indicated Golden State offered a package centered around Jonathan Kuminga and future first-round draft picks, only for the Pelicans to decline.

Murphy remains an attractive target because of his proven production and age.

The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 37.9% from three-point range during the 2025-26 season, establishing himself as one of the league’s premier young two-way forwards.

His combination of size, athleticism, perimeter shooting and defensive versatility aligns closely with the type of player Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has prioritized since taking over basketball operations.

Warriors Focused on Players Who Can Help Now

The Warriors’ draft strategy appears heavily influenced by their desire to compete immediately.

ESPN draft analyst Jeremy Woo reported Tuesday that rival teams believe Golden State is targeting players capable of contributing to the rotation next season rather than undertaking a lengthy developmental project.

Woo added that the Warriors are expected to take a best-player-available approach while remaining open to moving down the board if their preferred targets are unavailable.

Michigan center Aday Mara currently projects as Golden State’s selection in ESPN’s latest mock draft.

Woo wrote that Mara sits firmly in the No. 8-to-No. 12 range and would be a natural fit because of his size, offensive skill and passing ability in Steve Kerr’s motion offense.

The Warriors have also done extensive homework on Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg, Mara’s teammate and one of the fastest-rising prospects in the class. Golden State previously brought Lendeborg in for a pre-draft group workout, and Woo currently projects him to be selected one spot later at No. 12.

At 6-foot-9, Lendeborg offers rebounding, playmaking and defensive versatility that could allow him to contribute immediately while fitting Golden State’s preference for intelligent, multi-skilled players.

Woo also identified Brayden Burries as another prospect to monitor.

Extensive Evaluations Reflect Flexible Approach

Golden State’s draft preparations remain active on multiple fronts.

Heavy Sports learned Monday that the Warriors hosted top Mexican prospect Karim Lopez for an individual workout.

Lopez described the session as “great” and said he met with the entire Warriors front office.

The New Zealand Breakers star also revealed that Dunleavy traveled to New Zealand in January to watch him in person, although the two never spoke despite Lopez knowing the Warriors executive was seated courtside.

Lopez is projected to be selected No. 13 overall in ESPN’s latest mock draft.

The breadth of Golden State’s evaluations — from lottery prospects such as Mara, Lendeborg and Lopez to established NBA talent like Murphy — illustrates an organization intent on preserving maximum flexibility.

Whether the Warriors ultimately keep the No. 11 pick, trade down for additional assets or package the selection in pursuit of an established contributor remains unclear.

What is becoming increasingly evident, however, is that Golden State views the draft not merely as an opportunity to add young talent, but as another pathway toward maximizing the championship window of Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.