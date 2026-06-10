Realistic Warriors Trade Package For LeBron James Revealed

The Golden State Warriors desperately hope to add big names to the roster this offseason to improve their chances of winning another NBA Championship in the Stephen Curry era. This past season featured a major disappointment after getting eliminated in the play in to miss the postseason. Curry playing All-NBA basketball requires them improving the roster to give their franchise icon a chance to win while he’s still an elite point guard.

Recent rumors of Golden State planning to have their stars recruit LeBron James this offseason led to Fadeaway World revealing the most realistic trade package:

“Golden State Warriors Receive: LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, No. 11 pick, No. 54 pick”

The Warriors hope to have Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler talk LeBron into the potential of joining his former rival. James has had many noteworthy playoff series against Golden State in the Curry both with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

The mutual respect could give LeBron a reason to join the Warriors and hope that the veteran squad could contend. However, this all revolves around James no longer wanting to play for the Lakers if offseason negotiations create a problem.

Examining Golden State Warriors’ Trade Package

If LeBron does want out of Los Angeles, only a handful of teams can realistically provide temptation to join them. Golden State and the Cleveland Cavaliers are the only two other teams to be on the rumor mill for months about wanting to talk to James this summer.

The Warriors do have some promising pieces that could convince the Lakers to pull off a sign and trade. Financial rules will see Golden State needing to give up some salary to add on LeBron since he’d likely leave the Lakers due to wanting more money than they feel comfortable offering.

Kristaps Porzingis would have to enter the sign and trade to give the Lakers an upgrade in talent at center. Young talent Brandin Podziemski and injured guard Moses Moody could both be long-term pieces for the Lakers. The pitch also involves draft picks, but all these assets may end up being too much for the Warriors to feel accomplished.

Why Golden State Can’t Just Sign LeBron

One of the positives to adding LeBron for any team is that he’s a free agent. Teams usually want to hold on to their core pieces, prospects and draft picks when adding a new star to the roster.

Unfortunately, Golden State already has too much money tied into the roster. Trading Jimmy Butler would make the most sense, but some reports suggest the Warriors want to do right by him since he’s injured. Any other move requires them to lose some salary in exchange for adding someone.

James is not expected to take a noteworthy pay cut from any roster, unless he fully believes they can contend for an NBA Championship. Golden State would take the risk on losing talent for LeBron to pair him with Curry and try their luck at a historically compelling title chase.