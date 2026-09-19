Warriors Trade Pitch Reunites Stephen Curry With $90 Million NBA Star

Kevin Durant returning to the Golden State Warriors once felt like the NBA’s most recycled hypothetical. Jimmy Butler’s expiring contract could finally give the idea financial substance.

Golden State already explored that reunion before the 2025 trade deadline. The Warriors discussed a deal with the Phoenix Suns that would have returned Durant to the Bay Area, but Durant opposed the midseason move. Golden State abandoned the pursuit and pivoted to Butler.

Durant later explained on “The Draymond Green Show” that his decision was not rooted in resentment toward the Warriors. He did not believe a disruptive midseason trade made sense and wanted to finish the season in Phoenix. Durant also reportedly told Stephen Curry that it “wasn’t the time” for them to reunite.

The circumstances have changed.

Bleacher Report ranked Durant third and Butler 10th among the NBA’s top trade targets entering this season. That creates the foundation for a blockbuster proposal:

Golden State Warriors receive: Kevin Durant and Steven Adams

Houston Rockets receive: Jimmy Butler, Brandin Podziemski, Golden State’s unprotected 2032 first-round pick and 2028 first-round swap rights

The proposal works financially. Butler and Podziemski combine to make approximately $62.5 million, while Durant and Adams earn roughly $58 million.

Kevin Durant Would Reopen Warriors’ Title Window

Durant helped Golden State win championships in 2017 and 2018 before leaving in 2019. A return would give Curry one final elite scoring partner and provide the Warriors with a dependable half-court option when their motion offense stalls.

Once healthy, Golden State could build lineups featuring Curry, Moses Moody, Durant, Draymond Green and Kristaps Porziņģis. Adams would supply screening, rebounding and physical interior defense.

Health remains the obvious concern.

Durant is coming off an injury-marred postseason. Moody continues rehabilitating the patellar tendon injury that ended his season in March, while Butler is recovering from a torn ACL.

Those injuries have left Golden State prepared to rely heavily on Yaxel Lendeborg. The Warriors selected the 24-year-old forward 11th overall and signed him to a four-year, $28.1 million rookie contract. Lendeborg helped Michigan win the national championship, but asking any rookie to absorb major minutes creates risk.

Acquiring Durant would reduce some of that pressure without eliminating Golden State’s depth concerns.

Trade Resolves Podziemski Contract Decision

Including Podziemski would also remove a difficult contract decision for the Warriors.

The 23-year-old is eligible for a rookie-scale extension before the regular-season deadline. Without an agreement, he can become a restricted free agent next summer.

Podziemski has shown value as a rebounder, secondary playmaker and improving shooter, but he has not established himself as a future All-Star or consistent primary creator. Trading him would turn that uncertainty into an immediate championship upgrade.

Golden State still should reject any Houston demand for two unprotected first-round picks. Durant is 38, carries injury risk and holds a $46.1 million player option for 2027-28.

The 2032 pick could become extremely valuable after Curry retires. Houston would also receive a 2028 swap, a young guard and the flexibility created by Butler’s expiring $56.8 million contract.

If Durant decides the timing is finally right, Golden State’s limit should be Podziemski, one unprotected first, and one swap.

Anything more should end the conversation.