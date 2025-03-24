Warriors Form Splash Brothers 2.0 in Blockbuster Trade Pitch

The Warriors have been one of the NBA’s most dominant teams since the All-Star break, ranking third in win/loss percentage, first in defensive rating, eighth in offensive rating and second in net rating.

Despite the marked improvements, the Warriors have the sixth-shortest odds to win the 2025 NBA championship, according to ESPNBet. If Golden State fails to make a deep postseason run in 2025, the franchise is expected to trade Jonathan Kuminga and other young pieces in a potential deal for a difference-maker.

Fadeaway World proposed one such trade proposal. The hypothetical Warriors trade pitch would see the franchise acquire Michael Porter Jr. from the Nuggets to form a new version of the Splash Brothers alongside Stephen Curry.

Warriors would get: Michael Porter Jr.

Nuggets would get: Jonathan Kuminga (Sign and Trade), Buddy Hield, 2031 First-Round Pick (GSW), 2031 Second-Round Pick (GSW)

MPJ’s Fit In Golden State

Kuminga, a fourth-year forward, has yet to truly find his role in the Warriors offense, which relies a lot on ball- and body-movement. A natural slasher to the rim, Kuminga may be better off playing for a team where the offense is built around his strengths. Fadeaway World’s Eddie Bitar explained why the sharpshooter Porter Jr. would be a more seamless fit in Golden State.

“The Warriors’ midseason trade for Jimmy Butler already gave them a much-needed two-way star, but adding Michael Porter Jr. could elevate them to another level,” he wrote. “Porter Jr. is one of the league’s best catch-and-shoot forwards, averaging 18.3 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 39.8% from three this season. His size (6’10”) and shooting ability would instantly complement Curry and Butler, giving Golden State an elite floor-spacing lineup.

“With Draymond Green orchestrating the defense and Porter Jr. stretching the floor, the Warriors could return to the dynamic offensive machine that dominated the Western Conference for years. Curry has been phenomenal when healthy, but the team has seen the toll a heavy workload takes on him. Porter Jr. could help alleviate that burden by providing another high-volume scorer who thrives in off-ball actions, a staple of Steve Kerr’s system.”

Should Warriors Trade Kuminga?

Kuminga and the Warriors failed to come to terms on a rookie-scale contract extension ahead of the 2024-25 season, putting his future with the franchise in jeopardy.

The Congolese forward will be a restricted free agent in the 2025 offseason. Although the Warriors can match any/all offer sheets from other teams, they may be hesitant to pay the 22-year-old due to their burgeoning payroll for the 2025-26 season. As such, the Warriors may be better off trading Kuminga, thereby bringing back valuable pieces.

Bitar explained why Kuminga could thrive next to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in Denver, giving head coach Michael Malone another dynamic offensive weapon.

“By swapping him [Porter Jr.] for Jonathan Kuminga (via sign-and-trade), Denver would add an athletic two-way wing who has shown flashes of stardom with 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks per game this season,” Bitar wrote. “Kuminga brings an element of physicality and defensive versatility that Porter Jr. lacks. At just 22 years old, he still has untapped potential and could thrive playing off Jokic’s passing brilliance.”