Warriors Trade Pitch Lands All-Defensive Ace From Rival

The Warriors began the 2024-25 season as one of the best defensive units in the league — third in defensive rating, second in rebounds, second in deflections, sixth in loose balls recovered and third in contested shots (41.3 per game).

The Steve Kerr-led team had all the makings of an elite defensive team. That was until the next nine games, between November 12 and November 30, when the Warriors reverted back into the same team that finished as the 10th seed in 2023-24 and failed to make the playoffs. Shockingly, the Warriors slipped to 21st in defensive rating, 15th in net rating, 24th in deflections and 23rd in loose balls recovered.

It was clear the Warriors were no longer as connected, especially on defense. In light of their defensive issues, the following proposed Warriors trade pitch would send a sizeable haul of players to New Orleans in exchange for an All-Defensive ace.

Warriors would get: Herbert Jones

Pelicans would get: De’Anthony Melton, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Unprotected First Round Pick 2027 (via Warriors) and Second Round Pick 2026 (via Warriors)

Why would New Orleans part with Jones, an All-Defensive star with enormous upside? It’s simple — the Pelicans (4-17) have little to no hope of making a playoff push in light of all their injuries and could be incentivized by trading Jones in exchange for draft assets.

Why Herb Jones Fits With the Warriors

As for the Warriors, the acquisition of Jones would be an instant fix to their mounting defensive woes. Fadeaway World’s Eddie Bitar explained why Jones would fit seamlessly with the Warriors, especially under the leadership of Draymond Green.

“Jones averaged 1.4 steals per game last season (1.8 in four appearances this season), showcasing his ability to disrupt passing lanes and guard multiple positions,” Bitar wrote. “His hustle and energy would make him an instant fan favorite at Chase Center, while his cutting and transition play would complement Golden State’s motion-heavy offense.”

“Jones’ ability to guard star forwards like Kevin Durant and LeBron James makes him a valuable addition for a team looking to contend in a stacked Western Conference. While his shooting will only get better (41.8% from three last season), his defensive prowess more than compensates. Plugging Jones into the starting lineup alongside Draymond Green would give the Warriors a defensive backbone to counter high-octane offenses in the playoffs.”

Warriors Trade Options for Melton

As of December 2, the Warriors were widely expected to trade Melton after the guard suffered a season-ending injury on November 20.

After news broke of Melton undergoing ACL surgery, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported that Golden State planned to flip Melton’s one-year, $12.8 million into a valuable piece that can help them in the stretch run of the 2024-25 season. Fischer noted that, despite Melton’s injury, teams could be willing to take on his contract in exchange for draft compensation. The aforementioned trade does exactly that.

“Melton signed a one-year, $12.8 million contract as a free agent last summer. That is a good piece for salary-matching in a deal for Golden State, which will seek to upgrade its roster for another NBA Finals push with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green,” Fischer said.

Meanwhile, Clutch Points’ Brett Siegel noted that Golden State could apply for a Disabled Player Exception (DPE) worth $6.4 million, half of Melton’s salary. However, the franchise could run into some challenges in using the DPE due to their hard-capped situation. As such, the Warriors may have no option but to find a taker for Melton’s expiring contract.

Several analysts have floated various Warriors trade pitches that would send Melton to a tanking team in exchange for win-now players.