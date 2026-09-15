Report: Warriors Could Make ‘Drastic Trade’ if Season Goes South

The Golden State Warriors will have ample cap space next summer if Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler come off the books, giving them the flexibility to go big-name hunting in free agency. However, the franchise may not wait until then to make some significant changes to the roster around Stephen Curry.

Per insider Marcus Thompson III, the Warriors could move longtime defensive anchor Green by the Feb. trade deadline, fast-tracking their expected roster reset.

“This might be the time, like right now, we’re gonna figure out what happens for the next future,” Thompson told Yahoo Sports’ “Kevin O’Connor Show” on Monday.

“I think by the trade deadline, we’ll know ‘this is gonna be tough.’ And we could really fully be saying goodbye, right Draymond could be traded at the trade deadline. Steph ain’t going. Steph ain’t going nowhere. Steph’s a lifer,” added Thompson.

‘Drastic’ Warriors Trade Incoming?

There’s still a world in which the Warriors win over 50 games and keep the trio of Curry, Green and Butler in tact throughout the season. However, with Butler (ACL injury) sidelined until at least January, a slow start could force Golden State to “drastically change” the roster by the trade deadline, according to Thompson.

“But if this thing doesn’t work, they could make some decisions where you’re like, ‘Okay, we’re gonna drastically change this thing. Jimmy Butler’s on a one-year deal. Draymond Green’s on a one-year deal.’

“They’re openly saying, ‘We have a hundred million in expiring contracts. We got flexibility.’ That’s the core players. And Klay’s already gone. If Draymond leaves, there’s a sense you could feel like they just might start this thing completely over.”

Warriors Trade Possibilties

Thompson had earlier reported that the Warriors strategically didn’t give Green a no-trade clause in his one-year, $27.8M deal this summer, just so they could use him as a trade chip at the deadline. For a rival playoff team, the expiring salary of Green could prove very attractive given his championship pedigree and overall IQ level.

Beyond Green and Butler, the likes of Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski could surface as Warriors trade chips before the deadline. Porzingis carries no trade restrictions after signing a two-year, $40M extension with Golden State this summer. Because the second year of his deal includes just $3M guaranteed, he stands out as a potentially low-risk target for rival teams.

The Warriors also tried to move Butler and Green in a potential deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo at last year’s deadline.

If the Warriors let Curry, Green and Butler walk next offseason, they’re projected to have in excess of $120M in cap space. However, they’re widely expected to secure a commitment from Curry, who has repeatedly stated his desire to retire a Warrior. Curry became eligible to sign a $136.7M extension on August 29.