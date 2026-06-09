Warriors Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands 10-Time All-Star Next to Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors have made no secret of their intention to contend for another title with Stephen Curry. Yet, despite acquiring Jimmy Butler at the 2025 deadline, the 2025-26 season has not gone as planned.

The offseason offers another chance to try again and Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey outlined a potential blockbuster trade that would send Giannis Antetokounmpo to Golden State. This will offer Curry a high-upside partner for one last deep playoff run.

In the proposal, the Warriors will send Butler, first-round picks in 2027, 2029, and 2031, and first-round pick swaps in 2026, 2028, 2030, and 2032 to the Milwaukee Bucks for Antetokounmpo.

The Warriors’ season collapsed particularly after Butler suffered a torn ACL in January that sidelined him for the remainder of the year. Curry was also injured around that time and only returned for the final few games of the season.

How Warriors Can Get Antetokounmpo

The Warriors are among several franchises to register a sincere interest in signing Antetokounmpo. However, their huge salary commitments made it a far cry.

Antetokounmpo is under contract through next season and will earn $58.5 million, with a player option for 2027-28 worth around $62.8 million. His salary is close to what Butler earned this past season. It makes a direct trade feasible for the Lakers.

The Bucks aren’t only requesting pieces to move their franchise cornerstone. They reportedly held firm at the February 2026 trade deadline amid strong interest and offers from around the league.

“The Golden State Warriors clearly wanted to make a splash and land Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of the deadline,” Bailey wrote. “And the Milwaukee Bucks clearly weren’t moved by whatever offer Golden State extended. But getting three unencumbered first-round picks and the chance to move up in four other drafts between now and 2032 is good value for Giannis.”

The appeal for the Bucks might be too much for the Warriors to match. Also, whether the Bucks would accept Butler as the centerpiece remains uncertain. He is not expected back from injury until the middle of next season.

Some reports suggest that Golden State might prefer not to include Butler’s contract in such a deal, potentially turning to Draymond Green or other pieces instead. The franchise may prefer to use Butler to acquire more depth rather than one superstar.

Steph Curry-Antetokounmpo Combo Elevates Warriors’ Win-Now Window

The interests for Antetokounmpo show exactly why he is a two-time MVP and a player capable of accelerating a contention window.

The Warriors have come so far to back out of their win-now window. They sacrificed much younger pieces and depth to bring in Butler last year and Kristaps Porzingis this year.

“For Golden State, it’s risky to give up control of your draft that far into the future. It’s extremely risky,” Bailey wrote. “But Curry has more than earned one last real shot at a title, and pairing him with Giannis would give the Warriors that.”

“With Curry’s three-point shooting and Giannis’ dominance inside, their games would complement each other perfectly. And a defense with Giannis, Draymond Green, and Kristaps Porzingis (when available) could be dynamic enough to win it all,” he added.

With Antetokounmpo on the Warriors roster, everything will be on point. The defensive upside will be there as the Greek superstar can attack and defend the rim. The offensive upside is also there with his combo and Curry’s gravity.

This is a long shot move by Golden State standards but it will be worth it if they pull it off.