Warriors Urged to Trade Stephen Curry, Draymond Green

It’s hard to imagine a Warriors team without either Stephen Curry or Draymond Green, the two pillars of the franchise for over a decade. However, the Warriors’ persistent struggles in the 2024-25 season have led some to speculate over the long-term future of Curry and Green in the Bay Area.

Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor believes the time is right for the Warriors to “blow up” the roster and start anew with their young pieces Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

“Trading Steph and Draymond isn’t an easy conversation, but it’s a necessary one,” O’Connor wrote on January 21. “The Celtics had it in 2013 with [Paul] Pierce and KG [Kevin Garnett] and are still reaping the rewards. The Warriors have to decide if they’re ready to do the same — or if they’re content watching the dynasty crumble in slow motion.”

Should Warriors Emulate the Celtics?

The Yahoo Sports writer argued that the 2024-25 Warriors are in a similar position as the 2012-13 Celtics and should follow in the footsteps of the later.

“The Warriors are staring at the same crossroads with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green,” he wrote. “Steph turns 37 in three months, and while he’s still a top-10-ish player, his scoring efficiency and volume are dipping — 23 points on 17.1 shots per game, his lowest output since Golden State’s pre-playoff days. Curry is also increasingly being successfully targeted on defense because he’s no longer as quick laterally as he once was. “Draymond, who turns 35 in March, remains a great defensive player, but he’s not in his prime as a defensive anchor. Injuries are beginning to pile up too. Curry is dealing with a knee problem that has sidelined him for some games, while Green is dealing with back and calf issues that are causing him to miss time. The signs of decline are apparent, and Father Time is not slowing down.”

Curry, Green Not Keen On Big Moves

Amid a lot of chatter about their future, both Curry and Green have advised the Warriors front office against making drastic trades.

While speaking to the media on January 13, Curry urged his front office against “a desperate move” just to appease fans or make the playoffs in 2024-25.

“Desperate trades or desperate moves that deplete the future, there is a responsibility on allowing or keeping the franchise in a good space and good spot when it comes to where we leave this thing when we’re done,” Curry said on January 13.

“[It] Doesn’t mean that you’re not trying to get better. It doesn’t mean that you’re not active in any type of search to, if you have an opportunity where a trade makes sense or even in the summer free agency [move] makes sense. You want to continue to get better.”

Green, meanwhile, felt the Warriors had nothing to gain by mortgaging their future assets just to win now.

“So for us, if something is going to happen, it needs to be the right thing,” Green added. “We’re not going to jump and make the wrong decision because we panicked. That’s how you set your organization back five to seven years.”