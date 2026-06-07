Warriors Major Trade Idea Reunites 2022 NBA Champion With Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors will be active movers in the offseason, and while the franchise doesn’t boast a huge tradable asset, they will seek various options.

According to a proposal from Sports Illustrated’s Joey Akeley, Golden State would play facilitator in a deal sending Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat, with Andrew Wiggins returning to the Bay Area in exchange.

The proposed three-team trade sees the Warriors get Wiggins while the Heat get Antetokounmpo, and Kevin Porter Jr. from the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks will receive Tyler Herro from the Heat, Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield from the Warriors as well as their 2026 first-round pick, a 2028 first-round pick swap, a 2030 first-round pick, a 2031 first-round pick swap, and a 2032 first-round pick (all via Heat).

Since Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield were traded by the Warriors to the Atlanta Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis earlier in the season, they will be substituted by Moses Moody and Gary Payton II in this scenario.

A move for Wiggins will mark a return to the franchise after he was dealt in 2025 as part of the deal that brought Jimmy Butler to the Bay Area. Wiggins was one of the core of the Warriors’ last title in 2022.

Warriors’ Wiggins Move

The Warriors will be positioned in the trade framework to land Wiggins without surrendering too much. The main players here are the Heat and the Bucks, the Warriors are just there to relieve Miami of Wiggins’ salary in their cap.

“Wiggins is making $28.2 million this season and has a player option for $30.2 million next season,” Akeley wrote. “The Warriors would have to be willing to give Wiggins a new contract in the offseason, which shouldn’t be an issue considering they have just $13.4 million on their books for the 2027-28 season.”

Golden State could benefit from getting Wiggins as he aligns well with their current cap flexibility and needs. The franchise does not have a serious committed salary beyond Stephen Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green. As such, Wiggins can slot into their cap space.

If the Warriors try to seek similar players on the open market, it would likely cost at least more than what they are giving up for Wiggins.

What Wiggins Would Bring to Golden State in Reunion With Steph Curry

Wiggins’ return would evoke memories of the 2022 title team. He is a proven two-way wing who can defend multiple positions and stretch the floor. This season, he was Miami’s starting small forward and played 68 games.

Wiggins’ scoring numbers dropped but he recorded his highest scoring percentage from the field in six seasons at 47.5% and a career-high percentage from beyond the arc at 41.4%.

“He’d be the Warriors’ No. 2 scorer for the rest of the season before likely dropping into the No. 3 scorer role when Jimmy Butler returns next season,” Akeley added.

The Warriors will have to make do without Butler for the first part of next season as he is nursing an ACL tear he suffered in January. Hence the need to seek out solid additions to help Curry.

Wiggins understands the Warriors’ culture and what it takes to win. He won’t be stepping into a strange environment which is what makes the deal a win for Golden State.





