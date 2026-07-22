Warriors Proposed to Land Trey Murphy in 3-Team Trade As LeBron Moves On

Amid increasing chatter of LeBron James narrowing his free-agency options to the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers, the time has arrived for the Golden State Warriors to explore other avenues to improve their roster around Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Enter Trey Murphy III: a player who has hovered on the Warriors’ radar for years and remains a widely cited “dream target” who could now be up for grabs.

According to The Athletic’s John Hollinger, rival teams are expected to gauge the New Orleans Pelicans‘ willingness to trade the sharpshooting wing once the LeBron James free-agency sweepstakes conclude.

“Chatter about a Trey Murphy trade, while lessened, hasn’t vanished and is one of many potential pieces of league business that could resurface once LeBron James’ next destination becomes clear,” Hollinger reported on Monday.

Warriors Trade Pitch for Trey Murphy

Amid the reports, a Warriors trade idea doing the rounds would see the franchise part with Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and multiple first-round picks (the Pelicans are reportedly seeking up to three) in order to land Murphy.

Warriors would receive: Trey Murphy III

Pelicans would receive: Moses Moody (via NTMLE), Myles Turner, unrestricted 2027 first-round pick (via GSW), 2029 first-round pick (via GSW) and 2031 first-round pick (via GSW)

Bucks would receive: Brandin Podziemski

Why the Warriors Do It

Some would argue that giving up three first-round picks, Podz and Moody just for Murphy is an astronomical asking price. Unfortunately for the Warriors, they’re in a desperate situation as Stephen Curry will turn 39 midway through the 2026-27 season, and Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler III aren’t getting any younger.

A player like Murray — who thrives as a movement shooter — will obviously be the ideal fit next to Curry, Butler, Green and Porzingis, forming a potent starting five.

It’s also now widely accepted that neither Podziemski nor Moody have established themselves as key pieces of Golden State’s future core, making them dispensable.

Why the Pelicans Do It

The Pelicans were forced to bring Zion Williamson off the bench last season due to their frontcourt logjam, which includes Herbert Jones, Derik Queen, Yves Messi and Saddiq Bey. At some point, Murphy will likely be better off playing elsewhere, especially if not being utilized to the best of his abilities in New Orleans.

Also, the Pels don’t hurt their future at all by grabbing three first-round picks from Golden State. The move would actually open up the possibility of the franchise trading other veterans like Williamson, Jordan Poole, Dejounte Murray and Jones, and giving the keys to their coveted young duo of Queen and Jeremiah Fears.

Why the Bucks Do It

One of the few teams still flush with cap space, the Bucks have nothing to lose by onboarding Podziemski, who hits restricted free agency next year. If Podz doesn’t gel with their young core of Ryan Rollins, Brayden Burries, Nate Ament, Kel’el Ware, Kasparas Jakučionis and Jaime Jaquez Jr, they can simply let him walk next year.

The southpaw has definitely flashed enough potential in his three years in Golden State to get a look-in from the Bucks or any other young team.