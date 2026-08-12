Warriors Proposed to Land Trey Murphy After New Trade Update

The Golden State Warriors were reportedly unwilling to offer more than two first-round picks to the New Orleans Pelicans in a potential deal for Trey Murphy III ahead of June’s NBA Draft.

Ultimately, the Warriors selected Yaxel Lendeborg with the No. 11 overall pick and shifted their focus to pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James.

Now that the Warriors have struck out on both their big-fish targets, could it be time to give in to New Orleans’ asking price of three first-rounders? A new Warriors trade idea doing the rounds would see Golden State send a huge haul of draft assets to New Orleans, with the deal also fetching All-Defensive wing Hebert Jones.

Warriors Trade Idea for TM3, Jones

Warriors would receive: Trey Murphy, Herbert Jones, Jordan Hawkins

Pelicans would receive: Jimmy Butler, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick swap, 2030 first-round pick swap

Three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps? Some would argue that’s an astronomical price for a non-All-Star like Murphy. However, desperate times call for desperate measures, and the Warriors may have no choice but to make a big swing. If not, they’re destined to once again finish as a play-in team and possibly miss the playoffs — not an ideal scenario with Stephen Curry entering his age-39 season.

This hypothetical Warriors trade would create a new starting unit of Curry, Murphy, Jones, Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis. That lineup will be loaded with defense, shooting and positional size. The move would also create a strong bench mob featuring rookie Lendeborg, Brandin Podziemski, Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, Moses Moody, Jordan Hawkins, Will Richard and others.

Newest Trey Murphy Trade Update

The Pelicans made it clear this week that they received several offers for Murphy but refused to pull the trigger as teams didn’t meet their asking price.

“We were engaged in a lot of conversations with a lot of different teams,” Joe Dumars told The Times-Picayune, via NOLA.com. “But at the end of the day, you’ve got to make a determination if this is the right deal or not. You don’t want to make a move for the sake of making a move. It has to be right for us.”

Dumars’ comments came after ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel reported recently that the Warriors did no budge on their offer of two first-rounders for Murphy. However, those offers were reportedly made before the 2026 NBA Draft when the Pelicans tried to get into the first round, something that Dumars confirmed.

“We certainly could have got into the first round,” Dumars confirmed.

“But the price was too steep to do it.”

The Warriors may be compelled to go all-in on Murphy amid their ongoing contract extension talks with Stephen Curry. If anything, a move for Murphy and Jones would show Curry that they’re serious about competing for a championship next season.