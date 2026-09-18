Warriors Trade Pitch Lands Trey Murphy, Dejounte Murray in Win-Now Move

With Stephen Curry committed to finishing his career with the Golden State Warriors, the franchise owes it to its iconic star to give him one more crack at a championship.

Unfortunately, with the injured Jimmy Butler III and Moses Moody sidelined for the first half of the season, the Warriors may struggle to remain competitive in the mighty West. After finishing with a 37-45 record last season, the Warriors are projected to win 40.5 games by oddsmakers, meaning they’re unlikely to reach the postseason.

The Warriors have the pieces and draft assets (up to three first-round picks) to make a big splash. The following Warriors trade idea will see them push most of their chips to the table with hopes of surrounding Curry with the right pieces.

Warriors Trade Pitch Overhauls Roster

Warriors would receive: Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III

Pelicans would receive: Jimmy Butler, Brandin Podziemski, 2027 1st-round pick (via GSW), 2029 1st-round pick (via GSW), 2028 1st-round pick (NOP right to swap), 2030 1st-round pick (NOP right to swap), 2032 2nd-round pick (via GSW)

As part of the deal, the Pelicans will swap firsts with the Warriors in 2028 and 2030 and acquire unprotected firsts in 2027 and 2029. Essentially, they will control Golden State’s draft fate for four years in a row — an attractive package, all things considered.

Why the Warriors Do It

A starting unit of Stephen Curry, Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy, Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis sounds exciting, bolstered by a bench of rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, Moses Moody and others. That’s enough talent to ensure the Dubs remain a top-six seed throughout the season rather than fighting and clawing for a play-in berth into early April — as has been the case in two of the last three years.

Murphy has been earmarked as Golden State’s “dream” trade acquisition for several years now. This is the time for the Warriors to pull the trigger and get their man rather than hoarding their draft assets for beyond Curry’s age-39 season.

And the 6-foot-5 Murray projects to fit nicely next to Curry in the backcourt. Besides bringing a dribble-penetration element, he can guard multiple positions.

Why the Pelicans Do It

It’s no secret that the Pelicans have been hesitant to move Trey Murphy unless a team throws them a Godfather offer of at least three first-round picks. Earlier in the offseason, the Warriors reportedly offered two firsts (including the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft), but were shot down by New Orleans.

So, why would the Pels agree to a similar picks package just a few months later? It’s because the Warriors take on the final two years of Dejounte Murray’s massive four-year, $114M contract. Murray, once an All-Star, has been injury-prone in recent years, making him an undesirable asset around the league. The Warriors can help the Pelicans get under from Murray’s contract while rewarding them with an array of draft assets.

It also helps that Butler’s money will come off the books next year, and the Pelicans are not obligated to keep Podziemski (RFA) on the roster.