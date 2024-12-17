Warriors Trade Pitch Lands Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Could the Warriors provide a new lease of life to Zion Williamson?

The Pelicans star — severely affected by injuries in his young career — is said to be available in trades ahead of the February 6 trade deadline. In light of those reports, ESPN’s Bobby Marks floated the idea of a Warriors trade involving Williamson.

Warriors would receive: Zion Williamson

Pelicans would receive: Andrew Wiggins, Brandin Podziemski, Kevon Looney

Marks explained why it’s a low-risk move for the Warriors since they would only be parting with one core piece in Podziemski and two expiring contracts in Wiggins and Looney.

“For Golden State, if you don’t have to give up [too much] and you’re looking for that potential All-Star on a low risk,” Marks said. Now, Zion is interesting here just because he is injured right now [and] we don’t know when he is coming back. For him to be on the court, that’s how you can get the most value for him, either in a trade or with the Pelicans. I’ve always circled Golden State, [who] would be certainly that team there for for Zion.”

Is Zion Worth the Risk?

Even as Williamson’s injury has been marred by injuries, a lot of analysts and former players have questioned his off-the-court routines and work ethic.

On the November 27 episode of his “Nightcap” podcast, NFL legend Shannon Sharpe said he had within NBA circles that Williamson lacked the discipline to thrive in the league.

“Everybody wants Zion to have discipline except Zion,” Sharpe said. “So how can I want something, how can the team want something more for him than he wants it for himself? That’s why they put it in his contract; look how they got it in his contract that he has to weigh clauses because they know him. It’s not the team’s fault; that’s got nothing to do with New Orleans; that’s Zion and his no-discipline [expletive]. That’s all that comes down to.”

To Sharpe’s point, there are severe restrictions in the five-year, $197 million contract Williamson signed in 2022. For one, his 2024-25 salary is partially guaranteed, and the next three seasons (2025-26, 2026-27 and 2027-28) are all non-guaranteed.

Will Warriors Trade Podz?

Marks’ proposed Warriors trade would mean the departure of Podziemski, a player previously considered a core piece of the franchise.

As is well documented, the Warriors hesitated to part with Podziemski in deals involving Lauri Markkanen and Paul George over the summer. However, Podz’ game regressed severely in the 2024-25 season, with his points (9.2 to 7.7), rebounds (5.8 to 4.6) and assists (3.7 to 3.4) all regressing from his rookie campaign. As such, the Warriors potentially no longer view him as an “untouchable” asset in trade talks.

Podziemski’s future in a Warriors uniform only grew murkier after the franchise acquired Dennis Schroder from the Nets on December 15, the very first day more than half the league became trade-eligible. However, Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. believes the addition of Schroder stands to benefit Podz.

“Brandin was really, really good last year, and I think part of it was having Steph and [Chris Paul], two other handlers, alongside him. And so I think this move enables Brandin and Steph to always be on the court with another handler. Whether it’s the two of them or Dennis and Brandin or Dennis and Steph,” Dunleavy told reporters on December 16, via NBC Sports Bay Area.