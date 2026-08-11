Warriors Get Major Update on Trey Murphy Trade Amid Quiet Offseason

The Golden State Warriors re-signed Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II this offseason, and also drafted Yaxel Lendeborg with the No. 11 overall pick.

Yet, the common theme around the Warriors is that it’s been an uneventful summer setting up for “more of the same” after Stephen Curry and Co. missed the playoffs last season. It’s not for a lack of trying, though. The Warriors made a highly-publicized pursuit of LeBron James after striking out on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Along the way, they’ve also made trade inquiries about Trey Murphy III, a player they’ve coveted for several years. For a third year in a row, the Warriors were reportedly shot down by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Warriors Trade Target: Trey Murphy

Earlier this week, Pelicans front-office boss Joe Dumars confirmed that several teams made inquires about their core players, but none of the offers piqued his interest.

“We were engaged in a lot of conversations with a lot of different teams,” Dumars told The Times-Picayune, via NOLA.com. “But at the end of the day, you’ve got to make a determination if this is the right deal or not. You don’t want to make a move for the sake of making a move. It has to be right for us.”

Per multiple insiders, the Pelicans had set an astronomical asking price of three first-round picks for Murphy, and two first-rounders for Herbert Jones. At the start of the offseason, the Boston Celtics were also heavily linked to a potential Trey Murphy trade, but their front office was reportedly unwilling to empty their draft cupboard.

Warriors Didn’t Match Asking Price

Dumars confirmed that several teams offered a 2026 first-round pick after the Pelicans surrendered theirs to Atlanta in last year’s Derik Queen trade. Interestingly, he made the comments after reports suggested that the Warriors offered their No. 11 pick for Trey Murphy. Ultimately, the Warriors drafted Lendeborg with the pick.

“We certainly could have got into the first round,” Dumars confirmed.

“But the price was too steep to do it. That’s where discipline comes in. It’s appealing sometimes to say you can get into the first round. But at what cost? Then you have to look at where you’re getting your pick at. Last year we moved into the lottery and got Queen. I thought it was worth it. This year, where we would have landed in the first round wouldn’t have been worth giving up what we had to give up.”

ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel reported recently that the Warriors offered two first-round picks to the Pelicans, including their 2026 pick.

“Despite not being a star-level player, the Warriors have also contacted the Pelicans multiple times regarding Trey Murphy III, offering a deal centered around two first-round picks for the 26-year-old, NBA sources said.

“New Orleans has not changed their asking price of three first-round picks for Murphy and a young player they can add to their core, something the Dubs do not have to offer.”