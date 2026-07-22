Warriors Insider Delivers Troubling LeBron James News

The Golden State Warriors have maintained a roster opening for LeBron James, but optimism inside the organization appears to be fading.

ESPN Warriors insider Anthony Slater said Wednesday on NBA Today that Golden State has received no indication that James is leaning toward joining Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler in the Bay Area.

“The Warriors are pessimistic that that event is going to take place,” Slater said. “They really, since the beginning, they’ve just not thought they’re at the top of the list.”

Slater said he spoke with a Warriors source Tuesday night who reiterated that James’ camp has offered no signal or hint that Golden State will be his choice.

That assessment carries additional weight because the Warriors’ stars have unusually direct access to James. Curry has contacted him during the process, while Green recently vacationed with James in Puerto Rico and acknowledged making his recruiting pitch.

“I would think that the Warriors would know if it’s leaning one way or the other,” Slater said. “And all of my indications from the Warriors’ side is they believe it is not leaning toward them.”

Warriors Continue Holding Roster Spot Open

The Warriors have not withdrawn from James’ free-agent market.

Slater reported that Golden State is keeping a roster spot available and would “love to have” the four-time NBA champion. The organization’s pessimism reflects its reading of the situation rather than a lack of interest.

James would give Golden State another elite playmaker and allow coach Steve Kerr to construct lineups featuring four future Hall of Famers. Even at 41, James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds across 60 games during the 2025-26 season.

The appeal would extend beyond production.

James and Curry developed chemistry while leading the United States to a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. James and Green have maintained a close relationship for years, and Green said on his podcast that he would have been “remiss” not to make what he described as a “crazy” recruiting pitch.

But those personal connections have apparently not translated into a favorable signal for the Warriors.

Golden State’s interest also comes with minimal financial differentiation. James’ agent, Rich Paul, told Kendrick Perkins that money will not drive the decision because the contending teams pursuing James can offer the same contract—the veteran minimum.

The choice instead centers on James’ preferred basketball situation, championship prospects and personal priorities for his 24th NBA season.

Rich Paul Responds to Golden State’s Pitch

The Ringer founder Bill Simmons recently appeared on Paul and Max Kellerman’s Game Over podcast and argued that Golden State represents the destination most NBA fans want to see.

“Why wouldn’t LeBron go to Golden State?” Simmons said. “Honestly, that’s what everyone wants. Literally, if you did a poll, 97% [of people would agree].”

Paul acknowledged the spectacle that a James-Curry partnership would create but again emphasized that the decision belongs solely to his client.

“In the event that was to take place, the only thing missing is Michael Jackson’s glove in terms of how big of a rock star,” Paul said. “It’s not my choice. I don’t have a choice. I don’t have a choice in this. Let the man have his choice.”

Paul has repeatedly urged patience while James weighs his options. His comments did not indicate that Golden State had moved ahead—or fallen behind—in the process.

Slater’s report, however, provides the clearest window into how the Warriors view their position.

They remain available, interested and prepared to welcome James. They simply do not believe, based on the information reaching them, that the NBA’s all-time leading scorer is currently headed their way.