The Golden State Warriors need to make some changes this summer. The current roster, while talented, is unlikely to contend for a championship next season.

Part of the Warriors’ issue is that Jimmy Butler will miss part of the season with an ACL injury. There’s no guarantee he will return anywhere near the level Golden State requires to be back in contention.

With that in mind, Joey Akeley of ‘Golden State Warriors on SI’ has suggested that Mike Dunleavy Jr. explore the notion of flipping Butler in a deal for Zion Williamson.

“If the Pelicans are being honest with themselves, they’ll know that they are at least a year away from being a playoff team,” Akeley wrote. “…Williamson might not be a good fit with Draymond Green, but the Warriors should be in the business of acquiring talent first and worrying about fit later. The 25-year-old is under contract for the next two seasons at about $87 million.”

Trading for Williamson would come with its own set of risks. After all, the explosive forward has struggled to stay on the floor throughout his young career. Nevertheless, there’s no denying that a healthy and motivated Williamson would take the Warriors roster to another level.

Warriors Could Be Set For Some Roster Turnover

Outside of potentially trading Butler, the Warriors will have some tough decisions to make regarding Al Horford (player option), Kristaps Porzingis (free agency), De’Anthony Melton (player option) and Seth Curry (free agency).

For those with a player option, should they opt in, the Warriors’ front office must decide if they’re better served with those guys on the roster or as part of a trade package. According to Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard, there’s a chance Golden State lets all four players walk this summer.

“In this environment, I don’t see how the Warriors can bring back both Kristaps Porzingis (unrestricted free agent) and Al Horford (player option for next season), even if both are interested in returning,” Kawakami wrote. “I think they’re not likely to bid too high if De’Anthony Melton declines his player option. And I don’t see much chance of using up a roster spot for Seth Curry again.”

In fairness, it makes sense for the Warriors to look for ways to get younger and more explosive. Adding Williamson would certainly work toward that change.

Warriors Expected To Draft A Wing

Golden State will enter the 2026 NBA Draft with the 11th pick. According to Kawakami, all signs are pointing toward the Warriors using the selection on a wing.

“They really need a young two-way wing player,” Kawakami wrote. “When they won titles, the Warriors just about cornered the market then won titles with these guys — Durant, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Andrew Wiggins — around Curry.”

The Warriors have an opportunity to completely reshape the roster ahead of next season. Making a smart decision on draft night will certainly be the first step. The next could be locating a difference-maker via trade, be that Zion Williamson or someone else.

It’s going to be a busy summer in the Bay Area.