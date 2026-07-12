Warriors’ Veteran Reveals ‘Crazy’ LeBron James Recruitment Pitch

Draymond Green’s summer has looked more like a business trip than a vacation. He opted out of his contract in June, a move that freed up cap space for the Warriors to make a run at a big name. That decision is still paying off in ways nobody expected.

LeBron James remains one of the most talked about free agents this offseason, with teams from Cleveland to Philadelphia lining up for a shot at him. Green happens to be one of his closest friends in the league, and this month the two spent real time together away from cameras.

What Draymond Said About The Meeting

Green broke his silence on the meeting during a recent episode of his own show, The Draymond Green Show. He did not dance around the topic. Asked directly about hanging out with James, he laid out exactly why he could not let the moment pass.

“I’d be remissed if I don’t take the opportunity to throw my pitch in there, I’d be crazy if we’re together for x amount of days and at no point am I like ‘yo, we need to chop it up, what the hell going on? what we doing?’ of course I did that and of course the pitch was crazy… with the things I shared in it, it’s definitely gonna make the brain work a little bit… but we wasn’t going to hang out for a recruitment pitch.”

The message was simple. Two friends spent time together, and Green used part of it to make his case for Golden State. He was careful to separate that from the real reason for the hangout, which he framed as personal rather than strategic.

Where This Leaves The Warriors

Golden State has made no secret of its plan this summer. The front office wants James, and it wants him alongside Stephen Curry and Green in what would be one of the most star-studded rosters in franchise history.

Curry has already had his own sit down with James, and the two have kept in touch since. Green’s meeting adds another layer to a recruitment effort that has been building for weeks, even as several other teams stay firmly in the mix.

Golden State once hoped a trade for Anthony Davis would sweeten the deal, reuniting him with James. Washington has since made clear it will not move Davis, so the Warriors are leaning on Curry and Green alone to make their case.

None of this guarantees James ends up in the Bay Area. Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia are all still very much in play, and James has shown no urgency to rush his decision. What is clear is that Green did exactly what a good teammate and a good friend would do, and now the rest is up to James.