Warriors Host Rising Draft Prospect With No. 11 Pick Looming

With the 2026 NBA Draft less than two weeks away, the Golden State Warriors continue to narrow their options for the No. 11 overall pick.

One name increasingly gaining traction around the league is Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg.

According to Warriors insider Anthony Slater of ESPN, Golden State is scheduled to host Lendeborg for a pre-draft workout at Chase Center, further signaling the organization’s interest in a prospect who has steadily climbed draft boards throughout the spring.

“Warriors are working out Michigan wing Yaxel Lendeborg tomorrow at Chase Center,” Slater posted Tuesday on X. “Older prospect, bigger wing who is a theoretical plug-and-play option. He is a real option for them at No. 11. A few other lottery prospects expected in SF next week.”

The workout comes at a critical stage of the draft process as Golden State weighs immediate contributors against long-term upside while attempting to maximize what remains of Stephen Curry’s championship window.

Yaxel Lendeborg Emerging as Popular Warriors Mock Draft Selection

Lendeborg’s connection to Golden State has gained momentum in recent weeks.

Several prominent draft analysts have projected the Michigan standout to the Warriors in recent mock drafts, including The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie, SB Nation’s Ricky O’Donnell and The Associated Press’ Aaron Beard and Brian Mahoney.

The growing consensus reflects a belief that Lendeborg’s mature game and positional versatility align with what Golden State typically values.

Unlike many lottery prospects who enter the NBA as developmental projects, Lendeborg is viewed as a player capable of contributing immediately to a playoff-caliber roster.

That distinction could be particularly important for a Warriors team built around veteran stars Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

Why Yaxel Lendeborg Fits Golden State’s System

At nearly 6-foot-9 and 241 pounds with a reported 7-foot-4 wingspan, Lendeborg possesses the size and versatility that NBA teams covet in modern forwards.

ClutchPoints recently described him as a potential “Swiss Army knife” prospect because of his ability to impact multiple areas of the game.

During his collegiate career, Lendeborg developed a reputation as a versatile defender capable of switching across positions while serving as a connective piece offensively.

His combination of passing, rebounding, perimeter shooting and defensive versatility has drawn comparisons to the type of multi-skilled players who have historically thrived in Steve Kerr’s system.

League evaluators also point to his winning pedigree.

Michigan’s defense flourished with Lendeborg as a centerpiece, and his ability to impact games without dominating possessions has become increasingly attractive to teams drafting outside the top tier of the lottery.

Could Lendeborg Become Draymond Green’s Successor?

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of Lendeborg’s fit in Golden State is how naturally his skill set aligns with Green’s role.

While no prospect enters the league capable of replicating Green’s defensive instincts and leadership immediately, Lendeborg offers several overlapping traits.

He processes the game quickly, moves the ball effectively, defends multiple positions and contributes in ways that do not always appear in the box score.

For a Warriors franchise thinking about both the present and future, that profile holds obvious appeal.

The question is whether his ceiling is high enough to justify a lottery selection.

Warriors Must Balance Floor Versus Upside

The primary concern surrounding Lendeborg is not his current ability but his long-term projection.

He will be 24 years old by the start of next season, making him one of the older prospects expected to be selected in the first round.

Historically, older prospects tend to offer less developmental upside than younger lottery picks.

Evaluators have also questioned whether Lendeborg possesses an elite skill that could eventually elevate him into All-Star territory.

Yet those concerns may carry less weight for Golden State than they would for rebuilding franchises.

The Warriors are not searching for a future centerpiece. They are searching for players who can help Curry, Butler and Green compete immediately.

Slater’s report suggests Golden State believes Lendeborg may fit that description.

With draft day approaching and multiple mock drafts connecting the two sides, Wednesday’s workout could provide another important clue about the Warriors’ plans at No. 11.