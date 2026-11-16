Warriors Fans, Teammates React to Yaxel Lendeborg’s New Look

Frustrated by his 1-of-13 shooting performance in Friday’s 123–85 blowout loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg decided to make the ultimate sacrifice and shave his head.

After Sunday’s practice session, Kerr explained why his star rookie made the drastic decision to chop off his locks.

“He chopped all his hair off,” Kerr said, via San Francisco Chronicle’s Luca Evans.

“…I didn’t even recognize him,” Kerr added. “So apparently that’s his response to getting beat by 40, is to go right to the barber.”

Yaxel Lendeborg Haircut

Lendeborg’s new look can be seen in the second slide of the IG post below.

As Kerr alluded to, Lendeborg’s haircut was a direct response to Friday’s blowout loss to the Spurs. With Stephen Curry out, the onus fell on Lendeborg to carry the Warriors — and he was far from satisfied with how he answered the call.

“We just lost by like 100,” Lendeborg said after the loss, via ESPN’s Anthony Slater.

“So you know I’m f—ed up mentally right now.”

“I was flustered the entire game,” Lendeborg addded. “Couldn’t make a damn layup.”

“I’m not going to move past this. I don’t know about the rest of us. Everybody said throw it out the window. I can’t throw a damn thing out the window.”

Warriors Fans React

Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski praised Lendeborg for his drastic move.

“I love it. New beginnings. Said he was going to cut it like I did, so.”

He also appreciated the rookie for calling out the team after the loss to San Antonio.

“I mean, he’s brutally honest,” Podz said of Lendeborg. “I bet you a bunch of people felt the same way. So like Steve said, it’s all about how to respond tomorrow.”

Brandin Podziemski on Yaxel Lendeborg’s new haircut: “I love it. New beginnings. Said he was going to cut it like I did, so.” On Lendeborg’s post-San Antonio candor: “I mean, he’s brutally honest. I bet you a bunch of people felt the same way. So like Steve said, it’s all about… https://t.co/b97k1aW7dj pic.twitter.com/jRIZCU0Cz0 — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) November 15, 2026

Several Warriors fans reacted to Yaxel Lendeborg’s new look.

“Podz probably went to him after the game and told him his secret to success this season 😂,” wrote one fan, referring to Podziemski enjoying a career season after chopping off his locks. “Both of them really chopped their hair off, Podz having a great leap year and now Yax is gonna even crazier this season 🔥👏🏼”He’s about to average 40 for the rest of the season.” “Love it. Looking clean 💯💯”

The Warriors (8-5) will attempt to snap their two-game losing streak against the New Orleans Pelicans (4-10) on Monday night. Golden State had won eight straight games before Stephen Curry suffered a right oblique tear in last week’s loss to the Houston Rockets. Curry is expected to be sidelined for a month, a development that will put an even brighter spotlight on Lendeborg, the current favorite for Rookie of the Year.