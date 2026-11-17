Golden State Warriors fans found out who Yaxel Lendeborg was in his very first NBA game. The rookie forward went back and forth with Lakers star Luka Doncic in a 127-105 loss, picked up a technical foul, and later told reporters he had lost respect for him.

That night has followed the No. 11 pick ever since. Now, with the Warriors set to visit the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, the man who coached him to a national title has been asked about it.

Dusty May On Yaxel Lendeborg’s Trash Talk

Mavericks head coach Dusty May had Lendeborg at Michigan last season. Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News shared a video on X in which May was asked whether he saw the same trash talk in college.

“Oh yeah, yeah. We saw it a lot,” May said.

May also saw the draft from the inside. Dallas passed on Lendeborg at No. 9 in June, and Golden State took him two picks later.

“During the draft process, some people really appreciated it, but some were probably a little fearful of how transparent Yaxel is,” May said. “There’s no fluff, there’s no coach speak. He’s been media trained, but he just decides to be authentically who he is.”

“You’re never going to wonder where you stand with Yax. You’re never going to wonder what he’s thinking because he’s going to let you know,” May added. “That’s what makes him someone that everyone enjoys being around.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has taken the same view. After the Doncic exchange, he said he loved that his rookie did not back down, but told him to back up his words.

Lendeborg Is Backing It Up For The Warriors

For most of the season, Lendeborg has done that, and May has noticed. Asked if knowing his game makes him easier to plan for, he said no.

“We had to beg him to shoot threes last year and finally he did,” May said. “Now he’s shooting more threes, he’s creating off the bounce, he’s shooting more threes off the dribble.”

“He’s very proud of his progression. And they’ve done a nice job with how they’re using him as well,” May added.

The numbers show that. Lendeborg is averaging more than 20 points and seven rebounds a game, and he was No. 1 on NBA.com’s rookie ladder last week.

He also dropped 37 points on the LA Clippers on Nov. 1, the most by a Warriors rookie since Stephen Curry in 2010.

The last week has been harder. Lendeborg scored three points on 1-of-13 shooting in a 123-85 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, then put up 28 in Monday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Warriors are 8-6 and have lost three straight after an eight-game win streak.

Wednesday in Dallas is the next chance to stop that slide. It is also Lendeborg’s first regular-season game against his old coach.