Recent Golden State Warriors Player And 5-Year NBA Veteran Still A Free Agent

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Lindy Waters III #43 of the Golden State Warriors goes to the basket for a layup against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second quarter at Chase Center on October 29, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
He finished the year with averages of 2.4 points per contest while shooting 37.5% from the field and 34.2% from three-point range in 40 games.
The 28-year-old also appeared in nine playoff games, as the Spurs reached the 2026 NBA Finals.
GettyLindy Waters III #43 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on March 17, 2026 in Sacramento, California.
As of July 20, Waters III remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
He could be a good addition to another team ahead of training camp.
Looking At Waters III
GettyLindy Waters III #43 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point shot against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at Chase Center on January 04, 2025 in San Francisco, California.
In that span, Waters III had averages of 5.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 37.7% from three-point range in 104 games.
He also appeared in three NBA playoff games with the franchise (2023-24).
GettyLindy Waters III #12 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on November 16, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Following the Thunder, Waters III spent part of one season with the Golden State Warriors (2024-25).
He averaged 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 37.1% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range in 38 games (nine starts) for Golden State.
GettyLindy Waters III #43 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on January 09, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.
The 28-year-old also had a quick stint with the Detroit Pistons at the end of the 2024-25 season (before joining the Spurs).
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
Lindy Waters III is coming off his first season playing for the San Antonio Spurs.He finished the year with averages of 2.4 points per contest while shooting 37.5% from the field and 34.2% from three-point range in 40 games.The 28-year-old also appeared in nine playoff games, as the Spurs reached the 2026 NBA Finals.As of […]
Recent Golden State Warriors Player And 5-Year NBA Veteran Still A Free Agent