Recent Golden State Warriors Player And 5-Year NBA Veteran Still A Free Agent

Lindy Waters III is coming off his first season playing for the San Antonio Spurs.

He finished the year with averages of 2.4 points per contest while shooting 37.5% from the field and 34.2% from three-point range in 40 games.

The 28-year-old also appeared in nine playoff games, as the Spurs reached the 2026 NBA Finals.

As of July 20, Waters III remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

He could be a good addition to another team ahead of training camp.

Looking At Waters III

Waters III went undrafted out of Oklahoma State.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In that span, Waters III had averages of 5.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 37.7% from three-point range in 104 games.

He also appeared in three NBA playoff games with the franchise (2023-24).

Following the Thunder, Waters III spent part of one season with the Golden State Warriors (2024-25).

He averaged 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 37.1% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range in 38 games (nine starts) for Golden State.

The 28-year-old also had a quick stint with the Detroit Pistons at the end of the 2024-25 season (before joining the Spurs).