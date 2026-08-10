‘We Believe’ Warriors Stars Pay Tribute to Don Nelson Following His Death

The NBA family lost legendary coach Don Nelson on August 9. Nelson passed away at the age of 86 and was survived by his wife, Joy Wolfgram and their five children, two stepsons, his sister and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Nelson was a three-time Coach of the Year winner and once was the winningest coach in NBA history before Gregg Popovich surpassed him in March 2022. He was in the charge of the Golden State Warriors twice, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.

As a player, Nelson was a key member of the Boston Celtics from 1965 to 1976. He won five NBA championships, primarily playing as the sixth man. His No. 19 was retired by the Celtics in 1978.

‘We Believe’ Warriors Players Pay Tribute to Don Nelson

Here are some of the comments from members of the “We Believe” Warriors on the passing of Don Nelson:

Baron Davis: “When I think of Nellie, I’ll always think of the ‘We Believe’ team and our incredible run in 2007. He understood what made us go and made us believe we could beat anybody, ultimately helping us make history as the first No. 8 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed in a seven-game series. That time in my life and career was truly special, and Nellie was a huge part of making it possible. I’ll always be grateful for the memories, the laughs and everything we accomplished together. I’m thinking of Joy and the entire Nelson family, remembering the happiness he brought to so many.”

Stephen Jackson: “Nellie believed in me more than any coach I ever played for. He embraced me from day one. He understood me, trusted me and gave me the freedom to be myself on the court. That’s all I ever wanted from a coach, and Nellie gave me that. I loved playing for him and I loved the relationship we had. He brought the best out of me and helped make that ‘We Believe’ run one of the most special times of my career. I’ll always be grateful to Nellie and I’ll always love him and his family.”

Monta Ellis: “Coach Nellie was the one who gave me my first real opportunity in Golden State. He believed in a young kid from Mississippi and gave me a chance to show that I belonged. That belief helped change the course of my life and my career. Forever grateful for the opportunity, the lessons, and the memories. Rest easy, Coach Nellie.”

Jason Richardson: “RIP to one of my favorite coaches, Don Nelson. Nellie was truly one of a kind. I’ll always appreciate the opportunity I had to play for him and everything I learned from him in that short “We Believe” year. He saw basketball differently, trusted his players, and wasn’t afraid to do things his own way. Rest easy, Coach. Truly one of the greatest to ever do it! Your impact on the game will never be forgotten.”

Matt Barnes: “RIP to the Great Nellie”

Kelenna Azubuike: “Forever in our hearts. Love you, Coach Nelson!”

Adonal Foyle: “Rest in peace, Coach Nelson. Thank you for everything you gave to basketball.”

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Don Nelson’s We Believe Warriors

In his second stint with the Golden State Warriors from 2006 to 2010, Don Nelson created the “We Believe” team that upset the No. 1 seed Dallas Mavericks in the 2007 NBA playoffs.

Led by Baron Davis, the Warriors captured the hearts of NBA fans during the postseason. They reached the Western Conference semifinals, losing to the Utah Jazz in five games.