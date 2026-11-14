Victor Wembanyama Takes Shot at Draymond Green After Warriors Game

Victor Wembanyama did not need a long answer. The San Antonio Spurs big man was asked about Draymond Green’s Flagrant 1 foul in the Golden State Warriors’ loss on Friday. He answered in three words. “It’s not surprising,” Wembanyama said.

What Wembanyama Said

Wembanyama did not stop at three words. He was asked about preparing for more physical play from players like Green. His answer was calm.

“I feel very secure, I know I have to be smart,” Wembanyama said. “It’s not a good basketball strategy and it shows.”

What Led to the Flagrant

Green was called for the Flagrant 1 with 6:47 left in the second quarter. He shoved Wembanyama from behind with a forearm after a running start, sending the Spurs big man out of bounds. Officials ruled that it included a “wind up” by Green.

The Golden State Warriors trailed 45-22 at the time. They were playing without Stephen Curry, who is out with an oblique injury.

A Flagrant 1 does not carry an automatic ejection, so Green stayed in the game.

Draymond Green’s Rough Stretch for the Golden State Warriors

The flagrant was Green’s first of the season. It came less than two weeks after he was ejected against the Phoenix Suns for two technical fouls. That ejection followed a scuffle with Dillon Brooks and Khaman Maluach.

Green finished Friday with four points, three rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes. Without Curry, the Warriors need Green on the floor, and the flagrant came in a game they were already losing.

The Spurs Add to the Scoreboard

San Antonio won 123-85 in NBA Cup play. Stephon Castle scored a season-high 32 points. Wembanyama had 12 points and 12 rebounds in 21 minutes. The Spurs have now won 11 straight since dropping their first two games.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have two days off before facing the New Orleans Pelicans. Curry is out for at least two weeks, so Green will need to stay disciplined while Golden State finds a way without him.