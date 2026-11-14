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Victor Wembanyama Takes Shot at Draymond Green After Warriors Game

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Victor Wembanyama
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SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - OCTOBER 28: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs in acation during a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on October 28, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Victor Wembanyama did not need a long answer. The San Antonio Spurs big man was asked about Draymond Green’s Flagrant 1 foul in the Golden State Warriors’ loss on Friday. He answered in three words. “It’s not surprising,” Wembanyama said.

What Wembanyama Said

Spurs C Victor Wembanyama
GettyVictor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs.

Wembanyama did not stop at three words. He was asked about preparing for more physical play from players like Green. His answer was calm.

“I feel very secure, I know I have to be smart,” Wembanyama said. “It’s not a good basketball strategy and it shows.”

What Led to the Flagrant

Victor Wembanyama and Draymond Green
GettyVictor Wembanyama and Draymond Green facing off during an NBA game.

Green was called for the Flagrant 1 with 6:47 left in the second quarter. He shoved Wembanyama from behind with a forearm after a running start, sending the Spurs big man out of bounds. Officials ruled that it included a “wind up” by Green.

The Golden State Warriors trailed 45-22 at the time. They were playing without Stephen Curry, who is out with an oblique injury.

A Flagrant 1 does not carry an automatic ejection, so Green stayed in the game.

Draymond Green’s Rough Stretch for the Golden State Warriors

The flagrant was Green’s first of the season. It came less than two weeks after he was ejected against the Phoenix Suns for two technical fouls. That ejection followed a scuffle with Dillon Brooks and Khaman Maluach.

Green finished Friday with four points, three rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes. Without Curry, the Warriors need Green on the floor, and the flagrant came in a game they were already losing.

The Spurs Add to the Scoreboard

San Antonio won 123-85 in NBA Cup play. Stephon Castle scored a season-high 32 points. Wembanyama had 12 points and 12 rebounds in 21 minutes. The Spurs have now won 11 straight since dropping their first two games.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have two days off before facing the New Orleans Pelicans. Curry is out for at least two weeks, so Green will need to stay disciplined while Golden State finds a way without him.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA, MLB and NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, San Francisco 49ers, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Victor Wembanyama Takes Shot at Draymond Green After Warriors Game

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