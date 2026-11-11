Warriors Announce Shocking Will Richard Injury Update After Concerning Report

The Golden State Warriors have young guard Will Richard listed as questionable for the team’s upcoming game against the Houston Rockets, according to the latest NBA injury report and recent updates.

Richard was previously dealing with a UCL tear in his thumb and was ruled out indefinitely just a few days ago as he was debating surgery and sitting out for an extended period for the Warriors.

However, while other injury updates were rather negative about the second-year player, there’s a decent chance he suits up for Golden State on Wednesday, in what would be a drastic yet positive change for the Warriors, after he suffered the finger injury.

Getty SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 25: Will Richard #3 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after scoring against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Chase Center on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kelley L Cox/Getty Images)

According to previous injury updates, Richard was ruled out indefinitely after tearing the UCL ligament in his left thumb. There was a chance he was going to undergo surgery to fix the issue, but it now looks like the former 56th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft will play through the injury.

“Originally thought to be going down the path of surgery for the UCL tear in his thumb, Will Richard will attempt to play through the injury,” NBA insider Brett Siegel wrote in a post on X after the Warriors announced him as questionable for the Rockets game. “If it continues to be a burden, further options will be addressed, but there is a chance Richard plays tonight vs. Houston.”

Originally thought to be going down the path of surgery for the UCL tear in his thumb, Will Richard will attempt to play through the injury. If it continues to be a burden, further option will be addressed, but there is a chance Richard plays tonight vs. Houston. https://t.co/2dJlvIcAq1— Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) November 11, 2026

Head coach Steve Kerr had told reporters, following the news that Richard would be out indefinitely, that he would meet with doctors to discuss whether surgery was the right move. While that was on the table, in what would have led to a longer-term absence, it looks like the 23-year-old is poised to play through the UCL tear, according to the latest injury updates.

“Still, a UCL injury typically leads to a longer recuperation period, and Richard has undoubtedly returned to contention quicker than most would have expected. His status is likely to be a game-time decision,” ClutchPoints wrote in a report about Richard’s new injury status.

In 10 games for the Warriors this season, Richard is averaging 5.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, and one assist on 47.5% shooting. Not huge numbers, but Golden State will need the guard to continue its success with so many other players listed on the injury report.

Golden State’s Injury Report For Rockets Game

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 11: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second half of a quarterfinal game against the Houston Rockets in the NBA Emirates Cup at Toyota Center on December 11, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

While Richard is officially questionable with the UCL tear, he isn’t the only name with an injury designation for the team’s game against the Rockets.

Along with him, the Warriors’ injury report features Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, Kristaps Porzingis, Gary Payton II, and Brandon Williams.

The first three games are all expected to remain out for a while, as Butler and Moody are recovering from injuries suffered last season. Porzingis recently stepped away from basketball, but the Warriors are interested in trading the star big man, as his contract could be a valuable asset to land an upgrade on the roster.

Payton is listed as out with left knee inflammation, but it isn’t expected to be a long-term issue. Williams won’t play after suffering a hamstring injury, and while he is set to miss at least a week according to recent reports, Kerr didn’t sound positive when discussing his status.

“Yeah, it’s a big concern. He’s a huge part of our team, and he’s given us such a lift. And it’s a hamstring. He’s going to get an MRI, so we’ll see how bad it is,” Kerr said.

Regardless of all the Warriors’ health concerns, the latest Richard injury update is extremely positive for the team. After going from out indefinitely to questionable in a span of less than three days, Golden State could see the backup guard play through the thumb injury.

It’s uncertain if he’ll ever get surgery or if the issue will sideline him down the road, but it’s good news for a Warriors team that has won eight games in a row and all of a sudden looks extremely competitive to start the year.