Warriors Get Promising News on Young Guard Ahead of Training Camp

Will Richard closed out his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors on the bench, watching the final two games of the year from the sideline as Golden State’s season came to an end in the play-in tournament. That ending has fueled everything he’s done since, according to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Richard made 21 starts as a rookie and even posted a 30-point game. But a DNP against the Los Angeles Clippers and limited minutes in the season-ending loss to the Phoenix Suns left him hungry heading into the offseason.

That hunger caught the attention of his head coach.

Steve Kerr Praises Will Richard’s Offseason Work

Coach Steve Kerr addressed Richard’s summer directly, according to NBC Sports Bay Area. He pointed to a rookie-year fade that’s common for first-year players before praising how much work Richard put in to avoid a repeat.

“He’s had a great summer, and he’s been in the gym and constantly in the weight room. He’s putting in the work, so I’m excited about Will,” Kerr said.

That praise comes after a summer built around real, measurable improvement. Richard shot just 33.5 percent from three as a rookie. That number jumped to 48.3 percent across seven Summer League games, backed by a smoother, quicker release. Combined with his reputation as an active defender, a jump into the 40 percent range from deep during the regular season could make him difficult to keep out of the rotation.

How Richard Has Leaned on Warriors Veterans

Richard’s development hasn’t happened in isolation. He’s regularly sought out advice from Golden State’s veteran core, according to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. He’s gone to Draymond Green for defensive pointers and Stephen Curry for conditioning and offensive habits. Richard has even connected with franchise legend Andre Iguodala for guidance, taking to heart a simple piece of advice about communicating more on the court.

Curry’s demanding workout habits left a real impression on Richard. They reshaped how he thinks about effort and focus, especially during moments of fatigue when most players start to fade.

Beyond the gym work, Richard has also added close to 10 pounds of muscle this offseason through dietary changes and consistent weight training. He’s also kept up regular hot yoga sessions, something he first picked up during his college career at the University of Florida.

Final Word for the Warriors

Golden State’s guard rotation is crowded heading into training camp. But Richard’s offseason gives him a real case for more consistent minutes. The improved jumper alone could be the difference between spot duty and a real role.

If Kerr’s excitement is any indication, Richard’s summer of work is already paying dividends before the season has even started.