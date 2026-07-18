Golden State Warriors Receive Worst LeBron James Free Agency News

LeBron James has long been rumored to be on his way to the Golden State Warriors since saying goodbye to the Los Angeles Lakers early this month to become an unrestricted free agent at 41 years old.

However, the Warriors may have received the worst possible news about their chase of LeBron. According to NBA insider Dave McMenamin, James is on his way to an Eastern Conference team, scratching the Warriors from the list of teams the four-time NBA champion could sign for.

“I am told though, and I’ve not been told that any of those teams are eliminated, but in the conversations I’ve had in the last 24 hours in New York City, it seems like an Eastern Conference team will win the LeBron James sweepstakes,” McMenamin said in ESPN’s SportsCenter, which was broadcast at Fanatics Fest in New York City.

McMenamin added that LeBron wanted to play in an easier conference as the West remains stacked, making a potential championship path harder.

“It’s not saying that he has told Minnesota they are out or told Golden State they’re out,” he said. “But if it’s about trying to play competitive basketball and possibly add a fifth championship to avoid basically two NBA finals-type series in the playoffs just to get to the finals in the Spurs and OKC, you’re going to have a better pathway with either Cleveland, Miami, or Philly.”

LeBron James’ Home Town Team Is Still The Favorite

The Cleveland Cavaliers are viewed by many as the sentimental and logical favorites, offering James a chance to return home and compete for a championship alongside Donovan Mitchell. Another major Eastern Conference contender, the Miami Heat, has also heavily pursued him with the fascinating prospect of teaming James up with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

He is also rumored to be interested in signing with the Philadelphia 76ers, which would pair him up with former NBA MVP Joel Embiid, alongside Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown.

James is reportedly prioritizing competitive basketball over money, according to multiple reports.

LeBron James’ Free Agency Decision Timeline Expected To Be Done Soon

NBA insider Dave McMenamin revealed that the league and other teams are already expecting LeBron James’ decision to be announced early next week.

“Talking to people around the league, Adam Silver, obviously, everyone is just hoping it comes as early as next week, possibly in the early part of next week. And so we’re getting closer,” McMenamin said.

“I think it could come as early as late this weekend, early next week, maybe Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, somewhere in that range, because he has all the information he needs to make the final consultation with his family. He has said, obviously, that’s a big part of it,” he added.

His announcement would end a two-week-long free agency saga for the 41-year-old LeBron, who remains one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason.

James would be playing his 24th NBA season next season, extending his record for most years played in the league.

His next team would instantly raise its ceiling by adding James, who, despite his age, showed that he remains a valuable contributor to any squad.