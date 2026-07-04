Yaxel Lendeborg Criticizes Himself After ‘Perfect’ Summer League Debut

The 2026 NBA Summer League began on Friday with the California Classic at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Golden State Warriors took on the Los Angeles Lakers in the second game of the night. Yaxel Lendeborg led the way for Golden State, finishing with 19 points, five rebounds and six assists on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting.

Lendeborg also knocked down four 3-point shots and went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line to help the Warriors earn the dominant 104-72 win.

Yaxel Lendeborg Criticizes Himself Despite Perfect Night

Aside from his four turnovers, there was really nothing negative from Yaxel Lendeborg’s unofficial debut for the Golden State Warriors.

However, the Michigan product told reporters after the game that he could have done more against the Los Angeles Lakers. He was critical of his performance despite praise from fans and analysts.

“I gave up a lot of rebounds today,” Lendeborg said, via Marcus D. Smith of USA Today. “I need to go back and watch the film. I wasn’t physical enough. I mean, I got to get used to physicality here, for sure. So, I mean, I feel like I could have had at least four to five more rebounds today.”

The Warriors drafted Lendeborg 11th overall amid rumors that they were trying to trade down to get an additional pick. He was the oldest player selected in the first round at 23 years old.

However, the Warriors’ front office and scouting department liked what they saw from Lendeborg, who brings energy, athleticism and maturity for a rookie. He won an NCAA championship with Michigan in his lone season there.

Coach Khalid Robinson Praises Yaxel Lendeborg

In his postgame media availability, Golden State Warriors Summer League coach Khalid Robinson had nothing but praise for Yaxel Lendeborg. Robinson was very happy with how the rookie performed and showed why the Warriors drafted him at No. 11.

“I thought Yaxel played with a really high level of force and physicality,” Robinson said, via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. “That was a point of emphasis for us all week, just force and physicality in everything that we do. Then, he showed a little bit of everything in his game.”

With two rosters called Gold and Blue for the California Classic, the Warriors Blue will make their debut on Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

On the other hand, Lendeborg and the rest of Warriors Gold get a rest until their next game on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs. They will also face the Miami Heat on Monday before moving to Las Vegas for the main Summer League.