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Warriors Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg Makes Strong Dillon Brooks Statement

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Yaxel Lendeborg
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 19: Yaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors holds up the 026 NBA Las Vegas Summer League MVP trophy and championship ring after his team's victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2026 NBA Summer League championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 19, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Grizzlies 94-90. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Since getting selected 11th overall by the Golden State Warriors, Yaxel Lendeborg has drawn attention due to his confident and outspoken nature.

Lendeborg had an impressive Summer League, leading the Warriors to the championship. He was named the 2026 NBA Summer League MVP after averaging 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

However, some of his remarks seemingly drew the ire of Draymond Green, who can’t wait for training camp to “rein” the rookie in.

Yaxel Lendeborg’s Recent Remarks Focus on Dillon Brooks

Yaxel Lendeborg

GettyYaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point shot against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half in the California Classic a NBA Summer League game at Chase Center on July 03, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

One of the NBA’s biggest villains is Dillon Brooks of the Phoenix Suns. Brooks has had his run-ins with the Golden State Warriors, and it seems like he could be looking forward to facing Yaxel Lendeborg.

In a recent live stream, Lendeborg had a bold warning to Brooks, who is coming off a breakout season in his first year in Phoenix.

“I’m finna give Dillon Brooks belt, man. Stop playing, bruh,” Lendeborg said, via BasketNews.

With Lendeborg and Brooks expected to be their respective teams’ starting small forwards, they are going to get matched up next season.

Dillon Brooks, Phoenix Suns

GettyDillon Brooks #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Four of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 27, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Warriors and Suns are set to face each other four times, with the first one on October 24 at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix.

They meet again on November 2 at the Chase Center in San Francisco before returning to Phoenix for their third matchup on December 28. Their final meeting is scheduled on April 6 back in Golden State.

With the Warriors getting eliminated from playoff contention by the Suns last season, there’s an extra layer of story and motivation for both teams.

Yaxel Lendeborg’s Goal in Rookie Season

Yaxel Lendeborg

GettyYaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a portrait during the 2026 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot at UNLV on July 15, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Due to injuries to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody to start the 2026-27 season, Yaxel Lendeborg is expected to play big minutes for the Golden State Warriors.

During his first-ever livestream on Kick, Lendeborg revealed his goal as a rookie.

“I’m going to try to average 15 points, six rebounds, and three or four assists,” Lendeborg said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’m going to make that the bare minimum for me. If I get under that, then I’m a**.”

It’s great to see a young player like Lendeborg have confidence in his game. He’s coming off an NCAA championship win at Michigan and a Summer League title.

However, the NBA is a different monster, though his body and attitude seem to fit what the Warriors need. They barely made any changes to their roster from last season aside from drafting Lendeborg.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Warriors Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg Makes Strong Dillon Brooks Statement

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