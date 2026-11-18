Popular Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg commented on one of the team’s biggest locker room scandals ever. Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during practice became a massive NBA story and saw video leaked from it. Poole eventually lost his spot with the Warriors and turned into a forgotten player on lesser teams moving forward.

Lendeborg revealed to the SF Chronicle that he believes his actions will never offend Green to that extent, like whatever happened with Poole:

“I’ve just seen the video, and I’m like, ‘damn, what could have inspired that to happen?’ It is kind of interesting, but I’m not the kind of guy who’s going to be mad at my teammates. I don’t think I’ll ever put Draymond in a position to even want to do that.” —

Offseason quotes saw Green a little annoyed with how outspoken Yaxel is and how much he loves to talk. However, great play has made them close after a hot start to the season before Stephen Curry’s injury. Lendeborg looks both ready to contribute now and to be a part of the team’s long-term history. Green has acknowledged that and stated he wants to give advice to Yaxel to help him develop into a true NBA star.

Did Yaxel Lendeborg Throw Shade At Jordan Poole

The quote from Lendeborg can be construed that Poole was responsible for Green’s anger, which most would disagree with. However, Poole and Yaxel were friendly when the Warriors played against the Golden State Warriors. Both came from the same college and share a bond as long as they are in the NBA.

Lendeborg has been respectful to Poole in the past and likely just wanted to give an answer that showed respect to Draymond as his veteran. The trio of Green, Curry, and Jimmy Butler are all mentoring Yaxel with the hopes of winning together before the older players phase out.

The comment should be judged based on Lendeborg discussing himself and the relationship he has with Draymond. Golden State has lacked young players with star potential for a while, and Yaxel is doing everything he can to blossom into an All-Star caliber player.

Warriors Need More From Yaxel Lendeborg Without Curry

The injury to Curry already sees the Warriors struggling immensely with two blowout losses against the Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs. Lendeborg struggled vs San Antonio, but he was a lone bright spot in the Pelicans game.

Life without Curry now sees Yaxel trying to be the top scoring option with a limited roster behind him. Veterans like Green and Al Horford can barely contribute offensively at this stage of their careers to see some of the few rotation players unable to score.

Brandin Podziemski is the only other young talent on the roster capable of having a leading scoring night for Golden State. Lendeborg is unfairly tasked with being the lead option until Curry and Butler return from the injured list. The mindset of Yaxel makes him more prone to handle this situation effectively among other tense things like what happened with Poole.