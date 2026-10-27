Yaxel Lendeborg Earns Major Praise From Warriors Star Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg continues to impress people just a few games into his rookie season. Those impressed have now included Steph Curry.

Speaking after the Warriors’ dominant 134-114 win over the Denver Nuggets, Curry gave Lendeborg massive praise, citing his physical tools and maturity on the court, which the Warriors star said make him a total package.

“He’s just got composure and feel. He’s a matchup problem, but he’s never really in a hurry,” Curry said. “Kind of the full package.”

Yaxel Impressed In First Matchup Vs Nikola Jokic

In his first matchup against three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, Lendeborg held his own, and even looked impressive for most of the game.

In 31 minutes of action, the 11th overall draft pick erupted for a monster double-double, dominating the floor with a career-high 31 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and one block.

Lendeborg consistently attacked the paint and drew contact, shooting an efficient 9-of-19 from the field while unlocking an elite 12-of-13 mark from the free-throw line.

It also helped that the Nuggets’ defense looked flimsy for most of the game.

He orchestrated the offense late in the game while veterans Stephen Curry and Draymond Green rested on the bench, logging a game-high +27 plus-minus rating to snap Golden State’s three-game losing skid.

Lendeborg became the first rookie in the 2026-2027 regular season to record a 30-point, 10-rebound, and 5-assist game.

Yaxel Lendeborg Reveals What He Has Learned From Steph Curry With The Warriors

Yaxel Lendeborg is a sponge in terms of learning from the Warriors veterans such as Curry and Draymond Green.

In his interview with Kevin O’Connor, Lendeborg revealed the things he learned from watching and playing with Curry, which included harnessing the physicality and gravity Curry brings to the Warriors.

“Honestly, besides all the movement, moving stuff that he does, now that I’m watching it firsthand, like he’s really getting grabbed and held every single play, like no freedom of movement,” Lendeborg said.

“And it’s like, I think that’s kind of why he has to run away. Like he’s essentially getting away. Like he’s being chased around all day. So I mean, that’s where all that stamina comes from and all those practice reps of him just running around screens and looking crazy. But it’s like, it’s really needed for him to be able to get the ball, get open looks. I mean, that’s something I’ve understood right away.”

Lendeborg added that Curry’s work ethic has also inspired him to amp up his own.

“And then just his, like, routine, because I know a lot of people say he’s a superstitious guy, but I mean, that kind of stuff really plays a big part in, like, the mental side of the basketball game.”

Curry has also been giving notes to Lendeborg about punishing mismatches to capitalize on his 6-foot-10 frame.

“He’s definitely been talking to me a lot about, you know, just having those opportunities to create those mismatches. You know, there’s a lot of people that are going to, you know, go towards him. Whenever he’s setting a ball screen or a back screen, it’s going to leave me with wide open looks.”

Lendeborg has a lot of lessons to learn before the Warriors finally give him the keys to the offense. But he is off to a great start.