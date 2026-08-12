Warriors Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg Admits ‘Glazing’ Steph Curry During Workout

With around six weeks before training camp, Steph Curry has already started working out with rookie Yaxel Lendeborg.

The Golden State Warriors‘ 11th pick of the 2026 NBA draft recently shared his experience watching Curry do his thing in training. He was in awe of the four-time NBA champion’s shooting, admitting to “glazing” his teammate during a recent live stream on Kick.

“I was like, ‘This dude don’t really miss at all.’ That sh*t was damn near making me mad,” Lendeborg said, via @jinthirty on X. “Like, I’m mad as hell lowkey… I just saw him work out today, bro. I was glazing the whole time, I ain’t gonna lie. I’m gonna go talk to him like, ‘Yo, bro. How do I shoot like you?'”

Curry is considered the greatest shooter ever, but it’s still different seeing the work he puts in off the court. His work ethic should rub Lendeborg the right way, which should help the Warriors next season.

Lendeborg is expected to get minutes under head coach Steve Kerr due to injuries to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody.

Warriors GM on Steph Curry’s Future

Amid preparations for next season, Steph Curry’s future with the Golden State Warriors suddenly became a hot topic. Curry is in the final year of his contract and could become a free agent next summer.

The two-time MVP was recently linked to the Boston Celtics, though Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. believes Curry wants to finish his career in Golden State. But if the franchise legend wants to leave, they are going to honor his wish.

“Ultimately it’s his call, his decision, whether that’s allowing his contract to run out and move on,” Dunleavy said, via ESPN’s Anthony Slater. “Look, if he comes to me and wants to be moved, Joe (Lacob) and I will talk it through. We wouldn’t love it. But he’s earned the right to do what he wants. But as far as the messaging or any idea that he’d be anywhere else, that’s not a thing we’re looking at or he’s looking at.”

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At 38 years old, Curry is still among the best players in the league. He’s coming off an injury-plagued campaign, mainly a right knee issue called a “runner’s knee.” He still averaged 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 43 games. He shot 46.8% from the field, including 39.3% from 3-point range.

Steph Curry Excited to Play With Yaxel Lendeborg

Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole last month, Steph Curry was asked about his thoughts on Yaxel Lendeborg. Curry revealed monitoring the rookie during the Summer League and can’t wait to play with the young forward.

“I watched all Summer League games,” Curry said. “I haven’t been there in person, but he looks very confident, poised, competitive. He’s a champion, and I’m excited to get out there and figure it out with him. Rookies are awesome because they bring such good energy to the locker room, especially guys with talent like him.”

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The Golden State Warriors’ roster barely changed this offseason. They aren’t one of the favorites to win the Western Conference, but they could still be a dangerous team if Curry stays healthy.