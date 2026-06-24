Warriors Get Notable Yaxel Lendeborg Update After NBA Draft

The Golden State Warriors made Yaxel Lendeborg the 11th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday night, and the Michigan forward wasted no time making his presence felt in the organization. His jersey number has already been confirmed.

Lendeborg will wear No. 1 for Golden State.

No. 1 was last worn by Jonathan Kuminga before his departure in February. The number has a long history at Chase Center, previously worn by the likes of Stephen Jackson, Dorell Wright, and JaVale McGee among others before Kuminga took it over last season. Lendeborg takes it over at a pivotal moment for the franchise, arriving as a player expected to contribute immediately rather than develop from the sidelines.

What Lendeborg Brings to the Warriors

Lendeborg arrives in Golden State as one of the most NBA-ready prospects in this draft class. At 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds, he has the size to guard multiple positions. He fills a genuine need for a Warriors roster that won’t have Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody available until around the All-Star break.

Lendeborg averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game at Michigan last season. He won Big Ten Player of the Year and led the Wolverines to the national championship. His path to Ann Arbor was unconventional. He transferred from UAB after two seasons where he led the nation in double-doubles as a junior. By the time he arrived at Michigan, he was one of the most experienced players in college basketball.

General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. described Lendeborg as a player who can potentially guard positions one through five. He can also take on ball-handler responsibilities when needed. That versatility was the defining reason Golden State pulled the trigger at No. 11, particularly given the wing depth issues heading into next season.

The Bigger Picture

Lendeborg steps into a Warriors locker room built around Stephen Curry at 38, Draymond Green at 36, and a supporting cast that needs youth and athleticism to complement the veteran core. Dunleavy acknowledged after the draft that the selection likely makes Golden State’s job in free agency a little easier, suggesting Lendeborg’s versatility reduces the pressure on every other move the front office needs to make this summer.

Whether wearing No. 1 brings him any of the spotlight Kuminga once carried in that jersey remains to be seen. What is clear is that Golden State has high expectations for what he can deliver from day one.

Final Word for the Warriors

No. 1 has a new owner at Chase Center. Lendeborg takes over the number and steps into a team that needs him contributing from the moment training camp opens.

The jersey is set. The work starts now.