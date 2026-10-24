Warriors Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg Learns How To Deal With Negativity From Podziemski

The Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has been learning how to handle negativity from teammate Brandin Podziemski.

According to Lendeborg, he is learning a lot from Podziemski about how to handle the unpleasant side of basketball. Lendeborg said he is trying to emulate the positive energy Podziemski is giving to the Warriors, which starts with the little things.

“Oh honestly, I mean, just trying to keep my head up, ‘cause he’s dealing with so much adversity as well himself, and I’m starting to get the same heat,” Yaxel said. “So, I mean, just trying to go through it with a smile and know that it’s us in the locker room, no matter what’s going on.

“And as far as that like, simple reads as well. He tells me about it on court right away. And today as well like, I started being aggressive. He gave me that opportunity to make the three in the corner. Dapped me up right away about it. So, he’s just giving me good energy, and that’s all I’ve been asking for, honestly. It’s good vibes.”

Brandin Podziemski Scrutiny And How It Serves As Lesson For Yaxel Lendeborg With The Warriors

The 23-year-old Podziemski, who is younger than Lendeborg, has faced growing scrutiny and criticism for inconsistent offensive scoring, bouts of poor decision-making, and defensive limitations.

Critics often point out that his lack of elite lateral quickness makes him a defensive liability against quicker guards. Offensively, head coach Steve Kerr has publicly called out Podziemski for “loud mistakes” and erratic decision-making during crucial stretches, which is compounded by severe shooting slumps where his perimeter shot entirely disappears.

Nevertheless, Lendeborg admires how Podziemski handles these and his positive energy on the court.

Lendeborg faced several high-profile challenges, physical matchups, and hurdles during his first two regular-season games of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

The 24-year-old rookie was immediately tasked with primary defensive responsibility against Lakers superstar Luka Doncic.

Lendeborg traded words with Doncic throughout the first half. After forcing a missed step-back 3-pointer late in the second quarter, he continued jawing at Doncic and was assessed a technical foul.

He accumulated four personal fouls against the Lakers and finished with a -21 plus/minus as the Warriors fell 127–105.

Lendeborg played 37 minutes against the Memphis Grizzlies and bounced back with 18 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists, but struggled with ball security, committing 6 turnovers.

Despite a strong effort and holding a lead, the Warriors suffered a brutal 111–108 home loss to Memphis, dropping the team to 0–2 to start the year.

Yaxel Lendeborg Does Not Care About What Other People Think

Yaxel Lendeborg is not thinking about what anyone thinks of him as a rookie. He is focused on his development with the Warriors.

“I’m always going to be myself, man. I don’t care what anybody has to say about it,” he told reporters via Joseph Dycus. “The guys are over there on the couch talking bad about me like, come on, bro, I could care less what you got to say. What else do they say? The 24-year-old rookie thing? I’m 24, in the NBA, with the best job in the world, just moved my mom out to California. Like, I’m living the dream.”

“I could care less, you know what I mean? So I’m always gonna be myself. That’s the way I was taught, the way I was raised. I mean, you know, I’m happy with life no matter what goes on.”

Lendeborg is expected to continue and possibly accelerate his learning curve with the Warriors this season to help veterans Steph Curry and Draymond Green to bounce back from this early-season slump.