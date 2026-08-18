Warriors’ Yaxel Lendeborg Opens Up on Newfound Confidence Ahead of Rookie Season

Despite coming off an NCAA championship win at Michigan, Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg wasn’t that confident about his game.

Speaking to The Athletic’s Nick Friedell, Lendeborg opened up about his newfound confidence heading into his first season in the NBA.

“This is my first year actually going through having a full year of confidence, I guess you could say,” Lendeborg said. “I’ve never been a confident kid. So, actually having this time to believe in myself, it means a lot to me, and I’m trying my best to not lose that no matter what goes on.”

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Lendeborg had an unusual path to the Warriors, starting at Arizona Western College, then at UAB before his final collegiate season at Michigan. He was the oldest player selected in the first round and second-oldest in the entire class.

Nevertheless, Lendeborg proved himself already in the 2026 NBA Summer League. He led the Warriors to the title and was even named Summer League MVP.

Yaxel Lendeborg Emotional Before First Summer League Game

In the same interview with The Athletic, Yaxel Lendeborg revealed that he cried a few tears before his first Summer League game. He remembered the road and the hardships he went through to get picked 11th overall by the Golden State Warriors.

“When we were going to the game in Vegas, I was about to cry on the bus,” Lendeborg said. “Like, this is crazy. I’m about to play in the summer league in Vegas in front of a bunch of people. … Three or four tears kind of like dripped from the eye, but I was on a bus with a bunch of guys. They don’t even know me. They barely know me, so I can’t just be crying for no reason.”

Lendeborg being open about his emotions was something out of the ordinary for him, especially with the way he has been talking confidently and brashly since the draft. He even drew the ire of Draymond Green for lying about their messages and trying to recruit LeBron James.

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Despite it all, the Warriors are expected to give Lendeborg minutes, with Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody possibly out for the majority of next season as they recover from knee injuries.

Steph Curry on Yaxel Lendeborg

In an appearance on the Dubs Talk podcast at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe last month, Steph Curry shared his excitement about playing with Yaxel Lendeborg.

“He looks very confident, poised, competitive,” Curry said. “He’s a champion, and I’m excited to get out there and figure it out with him. You know, rookies are awesome ’cause they bring such good energy to the locker room, especially guys with talent like him. So, that’s what we need.”

Lendeborg and Curry have already worked out this offseason, with the rookie being in awe of the two-time MVP’s streaky shooting from 3-point range.