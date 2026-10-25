Warriors Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg Plans To Learn More Flops In The NBA

Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg plans to get better at drawing fouls, even if it means he has to flop or fish for calls more.

Lendeborg said he needs to adapt to the modern NBA by learning to “foul-bait” to get to the free-throw line. This comes after a fiery NBA debut where he criticized Luka Doncic for “foul-baiting” and “praying to the ref.

A game after that encounter, Lendeborg realized the strategic value of getting to the stripe.

“Yeah, just seeing the way the NBA is, man, I guess a lot of fouls, a lot of free throws,” Lendeborg said. “So, I mean, I think I got to just adapt to what this is evolving to be. I’m going to learn all the sweep-throughs and all the bumps and flops. Eventually, I’m going to get good at it and be able to shoot as many free throws as possible.”

Yaxel shot 12 free throws against the Memphis Grizzlies before earning three trips to the charity stripe against the Phoenix Suns, where he scored 26 points in another losing effort.

Lendeborg added that if he wants to maximize his scoring and help the short-handed Warriors, he is fully prepared to master the veteran tricks of drawing contact, just like his teammate Jimmy Butler, who the press noted as one of the best in drawing calls.

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr Has High Hopes On Yaxel Lendeborg’s Offensive Maturity

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has given the rookie Yaxel Lendeborg more room for error in the past three games.

However, he expects his 24-year-old rookie to use those lessons and become a better player in the upcoming games as the Warriors look to return to their winning ways after a 0-3 start.

“Yaxel is going to get better and better,” Kerr said. “He just has to get used to the NBA. I thought there were several plays where he kind of just launched himself into the defense, either trying to score or get fouled. Those are plays where he’s going to learn to make a jump stop and make the play behind him.

“He’s putting himself in some risky spots that he won’t be doing a few weeks from now. … The game will slow down for him. He’s going to be a great, great player.”

Yaxel Lendeborg Also Needs To Work On The Defensive Side

Defensively, Lendeborg needs to be in the film room more to acknowledge weak-side help, something that Kerr pointed out after his third game.

“His weak-side awareness right now is very poor,” Kerr said. “And with his size, he should be one of our best defenders at the rim. And right now, he’s unaware on the weak-side.”

Lendeborg stands at 6 feet 9 inches and weighs 240 to 247 pounds, combining a robust, sturdy frame with a 7-foot-4 wingspan. The unique mixture of size, length, and brute strength allows him to play with immense physicality and absorb contact against larger frontcourt players.

For Kerr, Lendeborg must harness that potential from his physical tools to be elite on both ends of the floor.