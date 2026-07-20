LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 09: Yaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors looks on from the bench in the second half of a 2026 NBA Summer League game against the Dallas Mavericks at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 09, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
GettyYaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors holds up the 026 NBA Las Vegas Summer League MVP trophy and championship ring after his team’s victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2026 NBA Summer League championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 19, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
After the game, Lendeborg made a post to Instagram that had over 25,000 likes in one hour.
GettyYaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a portrait during the 2026 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot at UNLV on July 15, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Summer League title when they beat the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 94-90 in Las Vegas.Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals while shooting 9/18 from the field and 2/6 from three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.Danny […]
Golden State Warriors Star Yaxel Lendeborg Sends Out Viral 7-Word Post