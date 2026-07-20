Golden State Warriors Star Yaxel Lendeborg Sends Out Viral 7-Word Post

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Summer League title when they beat the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 94-90 in Las Vegas.

Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals while shooting 9/18 from the field and 2/6 from three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.

Danny Emerman of The San Francisco Standard wrote: “For the first time since 2013, the Warriors are Summer League champions. Yaxel Lendeborg (21 points, 10 rebounds) scored 7 of the last 10 GSW points. Seadubs PG Deivon Smith was terrific. Should be plenty of fun Lendeborg-Cam Boozer matchups to come.”

Lendeborg Sends Out Viral 7-Word Post

After the game, Lendeborg made a post to Instagram that had over 25,000 likes in one hour.

He wrote: “Just hoop yk you built for this”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@yagrilmariiiii: “Just the beginning YAX 📝🔥💙💛”

@dubvibesonly: “New Face Of The Franchise 🗽”

@unocinco._: “Already getting big awards”