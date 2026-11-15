Yaxel Lendeborg Shaves Head After Worst Game Of NBA Career

The Golden State Warriors will witness a new look for rookie Yaxel Lendeborg next game after he shaved most of his fair. NBA fans took note of Lendeborg’s frustration in the team’s first game after Stephen Curry’s recent injury. Curry is going to miss at least two weeks and saw the Warriors getting destroyed by the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night without him. Yaxel delivered an NBA career low 3 points on 1 of 13 shooting to end his hot streak.

Today showed Lendeborg with a low hair cut after cutting his hair on Saturday after the loss. Comments about feeling mentally frustrated against Victor Wembanyama was the first real sign of rookie struggles for Yaxel in his outstanding season so far. The hair cut signifies his desire for change and rebuilding after the Spurs exposed his flaws.

The injury to Curry puts Lendeborg in a tough spot as the top offensive option on the team. Fellow injured players Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody missing time destroys any change of roster depth without Curry. Yaxel must continue his hot start to help the Warriors get through this difficult period. The limited options places more pressure on the exciting rookie.

Steve Kerr Comments On New Yaxel Lendeborg Look

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr took it as a positive that Yaxel has taken the poor performance personally. Kerr knows winning habits between his Golden State coaching stint and championships as a player with the Chicago Bulls and Spurs.

The haircut was more meaningful than just someone wanting a fresh look, according to Kerr:

“He chopped all his hair off. I didn’t even recognize him. So apparently that’s his response to getting beat by 40, is to go right to the barber.”

Both Kerr and Lendeborg have been praised for the Warriors’ strong start to the season. Most expected Golden State to be a bottom feeder team, especially after Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out in training camp over his illness. Yaxel has given them a second star behind Curry, and Kerr’s rotations and game plans have made up the gap against teams with better talent.

Why One Game Impacted Yaxel Lendeborg

Golden State started a new chapter of the season on Friday after Curry was ruled out for two weeks. Warriors’ fans are still upset over physical plays from the Houston Rockets that caused the Curry injury.

Lendeborg has to be the top option with Curry out, but he can’t make up for the 30 points that Steph averaged so far this season. Teammates like Draymond Green and Al Horford can’t offer much as this stage of their careers. More productive offense must come from the younger players on the roster.

Golden State needs the best performances possible from Yaxel and Brandin Podziemski. Otherwise they won’t survive time without Curry and Butler back on the court. Both players had worst case scenarios. Lendeborg encountered the first challenge of his NBA career where he failed in that game. Holding onto this feeling impacted the hair change as part of Yaxel’s motivation.