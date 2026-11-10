Yaxel Lendeborg Shares Special Moment With Jordan Poole After Warriors Win

The Golden State Warriors extended their winning streak to eight after a dominant performance on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Six players scored in double figures, with Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski scoring 25 points each. Yaxel Lendeborg stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and one steal in the Warriors’ 138-87 win.

It was also a homecoming for Jordan Poole, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Warriors. Poole was an integral part of the Warriors’ 2022 championship win.

Yaxel Lendeborg Shares Moment With Jordan Poole

After the Warriors win, Michigan alum Yaxel Lendeborg and Jordan Poole shared a special moment.

Lendeborg and Poole exchanged jerseys and posed for pictures before parting ways.

The Warriors captured the moment and posted it on their official Instagram account.

“Michigan Men,” the Warriors wrote.

Lendeborg joined the Wolverines last year after two seasons for the UAB Blazers. He helped Michigan win the national championship this season, ending their 37-year drought.

On the other hand, Poole played two years for the Wolverines from 2017 to 2019. They made the NCAA final in Poole’s freshman season before reaching the Sweet Sixteen the following year.

Lendeborg and Poole are two of 16 current NBA players who went to Michigan.

Jordan Poole Wants Warriors Reunion

Jordan Poole played 34 minutes against the Golden State Warriors. He had seven points, three rebounds, and two assists. The Warriors improved to 8-3 for the season, while the Pelicans have now lost three in a row and dropped to 4-7.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Jordan Poole was asked if he’s interested in a potential reunion with his former team.

“Yes. I mean, it just feels like home, though, you know?” Poole said via Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle. “Driving into the f***ing arena, crossing the Bay Bridge. … It definitely feels natural. And I think it’s pretty evident, the way that I play is very fitting to how I used to play here. Nothing’s changed, other than the systems that I’m in. And we won a championship, you know? So it works.”

“So, to answer your question? Definitely,” he continued. “This is my last year on the deal. And I’m a free agent at the end of the season. So you never really know what’s going to happen. You gotta just figure out things if they go along. But if there’s any place that I’m comfortable, it’s probably where I started.”

It will be an interesting situation since Draymond Green is also a free agent this summer. Green infamously punched Poole during a preseason practice before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.