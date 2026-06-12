Warriors’ Draft Prospect Drops Major Quote on Playing With Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors hold the 11th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and have been busy working out prospects ahead of June 24. The front office is looking for youth, versatility, and winning pedigree alongside Stephen Curry for one more run. The profile they are searching for is specific, and the list of candidates keeps narrowing.

On Wednesday, one prospect walked through the doors at Chase Center and made a strong case for himself. He also had plenty to say about what it would mean to play alongside one of the greatest players in basketball history.

Yaxel Lendeborg worked out for the Warriors, and he left no doubt about how he feels about the fit.

Lendeborg on Playing With Curry

The Michigan forward was asked directly what it would look like if he ended up in Golden State alongside Curry. The answer came with a smile.

“Man, that would be amazing,” Lendeborg said. “He provides so much gravity on the court that it really makes it super easy for other guys to score.”

He went further when breaking down his specific role. For Lendeborg, the fit is clear. He sees himself as the player who keeps the offense moving when Curry needs a rest.

“Whenever Steph is getting taken out the game, I’ll be there to assist,” Lendeborg said. “Maybe provide a little bit more offense or instant offense in a way.”

That kind of self-awareness is exactly what the Warriors look for in complementary pieces. Lendeborg is not pitching himself as a co-star. He is pitching himself as the player who makes the stars around him better.

What Lendeborg Would Bring to the Warriors

The physical profile is striking. Lendeborg stands nearly 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-4 wingspan and 241 pounds of frame. He is a versatile defender capable of guarding all five positions, a connector offensively, and a playmaker who projects as a five-assist-per-game player at the next level.

His numbers at Michigan backed it up. He averaged 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three across 40 games last season. He was a driving force behind the Wolverines’ national championship run, and that winning pedigree matters to Golden State.

The Winning Culture Angle

Lendeborg was deliberate when talking about what his Michigan experience taught him, and what it signals to NBA teams evaluating his character alongside his talent.

“A lot of people like winners,” Lendeborg said. “Me being in the position that I was this past year showcased that I wanted to put aside any stat, or anything about myself, to win. Being in a winning culture, a winning program shows you a lot of different things that you have to do.”

For a Warriors organization that has built its identity around exactly that kind of selfless approach, those words land with real weight.

Where the Process Stands

Lendeborg still has workouts scheduled with the Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta Hawks before his pre-draft process wraps up. He has already worked out for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Hornets, and Dallas Mavericks. The busy schedule reflects where he is projected, somewhere beyond the top four but very much in lottery range.

His age, 24, has been raised as a concern by some evaluators. Lendeborg addressed it directly.

“If you can play, you can play,” he said. “Every time I get on the court, I’m gonna showcase that.”

Final Word for the Warriors

Golden State needs exactly what Lendeborg is selling. Versatility. Winning culture. Playmaking alongside Curry. A player who understands his role and embraces it.

Whether the Warriors take him at 11 or someone else gets there first remains to be seen. But Lendeborg left Chase Center having made his case as clearly as anyone could.

He seems to want to be there. He knows exactly what he would bring. Now it is up to the Warriors to decide if they feel the same way.