Warriors Rookie Makes Bold Claim After Steve Kerr Meeting

Steve Kerr has built a reputation for making rookies earn every minute they play.

Yaxel Lendeborg knows the history.

The Golden State Warriors‘ first-round pick also believes he has a chance to become one of the exceptions.

Speaking Friday during his introductory press conference at Chase Center, Lendeborg said his early conversations with Kerr have left him optimistic that he can carve out an immediate role—perhaps even in the starting lineup—despite the coach’s long-standing preference for leaning on veterans.

Yaxel Lendeborg Understands Steve Kerr’s Reputation

Lendeborg said Kerr has been upfront about what he expects from the No. 11 overall pick.

“It’s basically been about expectations of what he expects out of me,” Lendeborg said.

“He doesn’t normally play rookies as much. You know, he has a history of that. But the way that the team is looking now, I’m gonna have a really good chance to play, maybe even start.”

The 23-year-old quickly noted that nothing has been promised.

Instead, he views the opportunity as motivation.

“So just having that kind of hope definitely gives me extra motivation to go out there and be one of the new guys that actually does that, that actually comes in and builds a reputation.”

Kerr Rarely Hands Warriors Rookies Major Roles

Lendeborg’s comments stand out because Kerr has consistently favored experienced players throughout his tenure with Golden State.

Recent first-round picks Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski all had to earn expanded roles before becoming regular contributors.

That philosophy has reflected the Warriors’ annual championship expectations around Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and now Jimmy Butler, leaving little room for rookie mistakes.

Lendeborg, however, believes this year’s roster—and his own experience—could make him an exception.

At 23, he is older than the typical lottery pick and arrives after leading Michigan to a national championship, giving him a more polished résumé than many first-year players Kerr has coached.

Warriors Believe Yaxel Lendeborg is NBA-Ready

Golden State kept the No. 11 overall pick rather than using it in a trade because it believed Lendeborg could contribute immediately.

General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. repeatedly emphasized before the draft that the Warriors wanted NBA-ready talent instead of long-term developmental projects.

Lendeborg fits that profile.

Despite battling an ankle sprain and a left knee bone bruise during Michigan’s national championship run, he played in all 40 games for the Wolverines, averaging 30.3 minutes, 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 37.2% from 3-point range. He confirmed Friday that he has fully recovered and plans to play in the NBA Summer League.

His willingness to play through injuries is another trait the Warriors value as they attempt to maximize Curry’s championship window.

Opportunity May Come Sooner Than Expected

Lendeborg’s path to early minutes could also be helped by the Warriors’ current roster situation.

Veteran forwards Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are both recovering from knee injuries and are expected to miss the start of the 2026-27 season, temporarily creating additional opportunities on the wing as Kerr searches for the right rotations.

That doesn’t guarantee Lendeborg a starting spot—or even a regular role—but it gives him a clearer pathway than many recent Warriors rookies have had entering training camp.

Lendeborg already has an idea of where he can help.

“I know last year they kind of asked someone like an extra ball handler, so I’ll probably just be that secondary ball handler,” he said.

“I would love to be the guy they trust with the best players on the team—that 3-and-D kind of player, but like secondary playmaker as well.”

The versatile forward expects his responsibilities to evolve depending on the lineup and matchup.

“So I feel like at different times I will certainly have different roles,” Lendeborg said. “I’m willing to step into anything they need.”

That combination of maturity, versatility and selflessness may ultimately give him his best chance to break one of the Warriors’ longest-running trends.

If Lendeborg proves as NBA-ready as Golden State believes, he could become one of the rare rookies to earn Steve Kerr’s trust—and meaningful minutes—from opening night.