Warriors Get More Good News on Yaxel Lendeborg After Summer League

Yaxel Lendeborg has added another trophy to a rookie summer that’s already been full of them. The Golden State Warriors forward was named Most Valuable Player of the 2026 NBA Summer League on Tuesday, an honor voted on by all 30 teams across the league.

The recognition caps off a six-game run in Las Vegas that helped push Golden State to this year’s Summer League championship, adding to a trophy case that already includes a national title from his final season at Michigan.

The Numbers Behind the Award

Lendeborg averaged 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists across six Summer League games, shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three-point range. That kind of efficiency across multiple statistical categories is exactly the profile that made him such an appealing pick at 11th overall back in June.

He was also named to the All-Summer League First Team alongside Cam Boozer of the Grizzlies, Caleb Wilson of the Bulls, Brayden Burries of the Bucks, and Meleek Thomas of the Cavaliers. Notably, Lendeborg didn’t miss a single game in Las Vegas, adding to two additional Summer League appearances he’d already logged at the California Classic before the official Vegas slate began.

His signature performance came in the championship game itself. Facing Boozer and Memphis in a matchup Golden State trailed by 10 points entering the fourth quarter, Lendeborg finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and two steals in roughly 32 minutes, shooting 9-of-18 from the field with two triples to help secure a 94-90 win.

An Advanced Rookie for His Age

Lendeborg entered the draft as the oldest player selected in the first round, but that extra experience has translated into a rookie who looks unusually prepared for professional basketball right away. His performance across Summer League reinforced what evaluators saw throughout the pre-draft process: a player who can contribute immediately rather than needing a lengthy adjustment period.

That readiness matters for a Warriors roster that’s still chasing more championships with an aging core. Lendeborg has already spoken about wanting to learn directly from two players who know exactly what that pursuit requires.

“I’m really here with these guys, and this is insane,” Lendeborg said of conversations with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

He described those conversations as centered on longevity, specifically what it takes to stay productive in the league as long as Curry and Green have managed to do.

A Leader Since Michigan

Lendeborg carried significant leadership responsibility during Michigan’s national championship run, and he stepped into a similar role for Golden State’s Summer League roster alongside second-year wing Will Richard and LJ Cryer, who spent last season with the Warriors on a two-way deal.

That pattern, leading winning teams at every level, has become something of a signature for Lendeborg heading into his first professional season.

What Lendeborg Brings to the Warriors in Year One

Speaking immediately after the championship win, Lendeborg was direct about what he plans to add to Golden State’s roster beyond his statistical production.

“I’m going to be the most energetic playing guy on the floor every night,” Lendeborg said.

He described wanting to bring consistent energy and positive presence to the locker room, a quality that complements the individual numbers without depending entirely on them.

Final Word for the Warriors

Yaxel Lendeborg entered this summer as an intriguing lottery pick. He’s leaving it as a Summer League MVP with a championship and a growing reputation as one of the most NBA-ready rookies in his class.

Golden State didn’t need him to be a finished product immediately. Based on this summer, he might already be closer to that than anyone expected.